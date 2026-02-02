Geriatrician and Health Services Researcher at the Providence VA Medical Center

Associate Professor of Medicine at Brown University

James.Rudolph@va.gov*

James_Rudolph@Brown.edu*

Dr. James Rudolph is a Geriatrician and palliative care physician who has spent his career improving care for older Veterans. He has developed several innovative tools for recognizing Veterans at risk and built programs to communicate, disseminate, and intervene to improve the experience of Veterans. At the Providence VAMC, Dr. Rudolph leads the Center of Innovation in Long Term Services and Supports, a Health Service Research Center, that develops and disseminates innovations to Veterans at all stages of life’s trajectory. He has been recognized as outstanding leader, mentor, and researcher who has presented his research across the country and around the world. In his spare time, he is an accomplished runner and is working towards completing a half marathon in every state.