Dr. Sharma has served the Veterans of New England for more than 35 years. He was appointed as the Chief of Cardiology at Providence VAMC in 1983 and has held positions of increasing responsibility, including Director of the Residency Program, Associate Chief of Medicine, Chief of Medicine, and HSA 1.1 Specialty and Acute Care Director. Dr. Sharma has received numerous honors and awards including the “VHA Healthcare Employee of the Year” award from the VFW in 2002 and Professional Employee of the Year, 2002, from the Rhode Island Federal Executive Council. In addition to his administrative activities, Dr. Sharma has been actively involved in patient care, teaching, and clinical research throughout his career. Dr. Sharma holds a faculty appointment at the Alpert Medical School at Brown University as Professor of Medicine.