Heroes and Healing: Spiritual Care Week
Spiritual Care week is an annual event that celebrates the role of chaplains and spiritual caregivers.
Preventing the Flu Begins with YOU!
Where can Veterans receive a Flu shot at the Providence VA?
Petal It Forward
A program called “Petal it Forward” which recognizes Veterans with fresh cut flowers visited VA Providence this Wednesday.
PDHRA: Post-Deployment, Pre-Amazing Life Ahead
VA Providence hosted a Post-Deployment Health Reassessment (PDHRA) for the Rhode Island National Guard’s Alpha Company, 1/182nd Infantry.
VA Providence invests in mental health services with new facility
As demand grows for mental and behavioral health services for veterans, so do services.
Veterans Soaring with Model Rockets
On October 7th, VA Providence hosted an event known as R.O.C.K.E.T.S. (Restoring Our Courage, Knowledge, and Empowerment Through Space).
Opportunity Knocking: The CWT Job Fair
On October 3rd, the VA Providence Medical Center became a hub of hope and opportunity as it opened its doors to host the Compensated Work Therapy (CWT) job fair hosted by the Employment Resource Center's Program Manager Kim Kralicky and her team.
2023 Mental Health Summit
The 2023 Mental Health Summit, organized by Kim Ferrante our Community Engagement and Partnership Coordinator, was held on September 26th at the West Warwick Public Library.
Enhanced Accountability: VA Providence Police Roll out Body Cameras
In a significant step towards enhancing transparency and accountability, the VA Providence Police Department began implementing the use of body cameras on September 11, 2023.
Have It Your Way - at the Providence VA
Room Service starts officially on Wednesday, 27 September 2023 for inpatient Veterans at the Providence VAMC.