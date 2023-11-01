Stories
Sharing Moments That Inspire: Every day at VA Providence, Veterans, staff, and community partners make a difference. Here, we spotlight their stories — from personal triumphs and innovative research to compassionate care and meaningful outreach. These moments reflect the dedication and heart behind our mission to serve those who served.
On Thursday, September 19th, VA Providence hosted the 2024 Suicide Awareness Summit, bringing together Veterans, healthcare professionals, and community members for an impactful day focused on suicide prevention within the Veteran community.
On September 13, 2024, the VA Providence Caregiver Support Program (CSP) hosted its Annual Caregiver Summit at the John H. Harwood Research Center.
This week VA Providence was excited to attend the Veterans Café Site Pilot Project, a collaborative initiative between Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island and the Rhode Island Office of Veteran Services.
VA Providence was honored to attend Operation Stand Down Rhode Island’s (OSDRI) Annual Veteran Assistance Event at their headquarters in Johnston, RI!
This past weekend, VA Providence proudly attended the North Kingstown 350th Anniversary Celebration at Wilson Park!
VA Providence is thrilled to announce the success of Operation Gratitude, hosted by our Employee Engagement Team and VAEA!
This past weekend, VA Providence proudly participated in the Mashpee Wampanoag Veterans Council’s Veteran Fair, an event dedicated to honoring and supporting our Veterans.
This Thursday, VA Providence hosted an insightful and transformative training session, "The Power of Forgiveness," led by Anthony Labelle and Chaplain Alexander Calikyan.
On Wednesday, VA Providence had the distinct honor of welcoming VA Chief of Staff Margaret “Meg” Kabat to our facility.
On Tuesday, August 27th, VA Providence honored a group of exceptional individuals whose quick thinking and decisive actions on May 23rd saved a man's life.