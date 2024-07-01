Skip to Content

Stories

Sharing Moments That Inspire: Every day at VA Providence, Veterans, staff, and community partners make a difference. Here, we spotlight their stories — from personal triumphs and innovative research to compassionate care and meaningful outreach. These moments reflect the dedication and heart behind our mission to serve those who served.

This past weekend, VA Providence hosted a PACT Act outreach event at VFW Post 443 in North Attleboro, MA, celebrating the 2nd anniversary of the legislation.

VA Providence's Ron Ptaszenski speaks to Veterans about the PACT Act during the event.

This past weekend, VA Providence proudly attended “Calling All Veterans”, hosted by RI Elder Info at the Seabee Museum in Quonset, RI.

VA Providence's Anthony Gore and Joanne Barrett speak to Veterans about enrollment and services offered.

VA Providence is proud to support our heroes!

Attendees of the Yellow Ribbon Event inspect a Rhode Island National Guard Blackhawk.

This past Saturday, August 3, VFW Post 272 out of Warwick, RI hosted their 14th annual Oldies Dinner Dance at the Santa Maria Di Prada Society in Cranston!

VA Providence's Donna Russillo receives a donation for $5000 in Walmart gift cards that will be used to assist our Veterans.

This week, VA Providence hosted a Summer Fun with event to show appreciation for our hardworking employees.

VA Providence staff line up to receive their complimentary Del's Lemonade.

This Thursday, VA Providence, in collaboration with the Rhode Island Blood Center, hosted a crucial blood drive to address the urgent need for blood donations.

New Bedford Vet Center Veteran Outreach Program Specialist (VOPS) Christopher Azevedo prepares to donate blood.

This week VA Providence participated in Naval Station Newport’s Salute to Summer event, providing services to U.S. military personnel, Veterans and the local community.

VA Providence's Aquanetta Gifondorwa speaks about VA Healthcare services during the event.

This week, VA Providence hosted a Process Improvement Fair, celebrating the innovative efforts and high reliability improvements across our facility.

VA Providence's Process Improvement Coach, Anne Wilson, hosts the Process Improvement Fair.

The 2024 VA New England Summer Sports Clinic was a success, bringing together over 40 Veterans for a week of adaptive sports and camaraderie.

VA New England Summer Sports Clinic

The Veterans Cafe/Meals on Wheels for Veterans event at American Legion Post 85 in Woonsocket, RI, brought the community together.

VA Providence's Trisha Cote speaks with a Veteran at the Woonsocket Vet Cafe event.