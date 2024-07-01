Stories
This past weekend, VA Providence hosted a PACT Act outreach event at VFW Post 443 in North Attleboro, MA, celebrating the 2nd anniversary of the legislation.
This past weekend, VA Providence proudly attended “Calling All Veterans”, hosted by RI Elder Info at the Seabee Museum in Quonset, RI.
VA Providence is proud to support our heroes!
This past Saturday, August 3, VFW Post 272 out of Warwick, RI hosted their 14th annual Oldies Dinner Dance at the Santa Maria Di Prada Society in Cranston!
This week, VA Providence hosted a Summer Fun with event to show appreciation for our hardworking employees.
This Thursday, VA Providence, in collaboration with the Rhode Island Blood Center, hosted a crucial blood drive to address the urgent need for blood donations.
This week VA Providence participated in Naval Station Newport’s Salute to Summer event, providing services to U.S. military personnel, Veterans and the local community.
This week, VA Providence hosted a Process Improvement Fair, celebrating the innovative efforts and high reliability improvements across our facility.
The 2024 VA New England Summer Sports Clinic was a success, bringing together over 40 Veterans for a week of adaptive sports and camaraderie.
The Veterans Cafe/Meals on Wheels for Veterans event at American Legion Post 85 in Woonsocket, RI, brought the community together.