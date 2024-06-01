Stories
Sharing Moments That Inspire: Every day at VA Providence, Veterans, staff, and community partners make a difference. Here, we spotlight their stories — from personal triumphs and innovative research to compassionate care and meaningful outreach. These moments reflect the dedication and heart behind our mission to serve those who served.
This past Sunday, the Providence Vet Center hosted its annual “Come Clam with Me (Veterans Edition)” at North Kingstown Town Beach.
VA Providence recently had the honor of welcoming Jon Santiago, the first Secretary of the Executive Office of Veterans’ Services in Massachusetts, and his team for a visit.
On Thursday, June 27th, VA Providence observed PTSD Awareness Day with a solemn and impactful event held in our chapel.
This past Tuesday, VA Providence hosted an Employment Fair that brought together local employers and our dedicated Veterans and staff.
This past Wednesday evening, VA Providence hosted our Summer VetFest event at VFW Coventry Memorial Post 9404.
Today, VA Providence honored Juneteenth with a vibrant celebration steeped in history and unity.
Today, VA Providence held a heartwarming Baby Shower, celebrating and supporting Veterans who have recently given birth or are expecting soon.
On June 12th, the Rhode Island House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, in partnership with VA Providence Offices and the Rhode Island Office of Veteran Services, hosted a memorable Women Veterans Recognition Day.
The VA Providence Healthcare System proudly celebrated its 75th anniversary this week, marking a significant milestone in our unwavering commitment to serving Veterans.
Libraries are considered a safe space where Veterans and their caregivers can find supporting resources and social activities of interest.