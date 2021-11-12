Internships and fellowships

Dentistry

Advanced Education in General Dentistry

Program Description

The Advanced Education in General Dentistry (AEGD) Program is a fully accredited one-year post-doctoral program in clinical dentistry with a didactic component in general dentistry. The primary focus of this program is to improve the clinical skills taught in an undergraduate dental school program. The clinical and didactic training and experiences are at a level of skill and complexity beyond that accomplished in a pre-doctoral program. The program currently accepts three residents per year. Each resident is assigned a modern, well-equipped dental operatory and a full-time chair-side dental assistant. The facilities and staff support all clinical, educational, and research activities of the program.

Duty, Leave, Stipend:

Appointment: One full year, starting July 1st

Hours of Duty: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday

Weekend Call: None

Annual Leave: 13 days (vacation)

Stipend: Approximately $60,000

Clinical and Didactic Instruction

Clinical and didactic instruction covers the range of dental disciplines, emphasizing practice management and care for the medically compromised and dentally complex patients. Approximately 80% of time will be spent providing direct patient care and 20% will be directed toward non-clinical and didactic activities. 95% of our patients are outpatients. In addition, the individual resident can identify major areas of interest, such as specialized clinical disciplines, teaching or research. Upon satisfactory completion of the program, residents receive a certificate in Advanced Education in General Dentistry.

The resident has the opportunity to gain significant experience in all disciplines of dentistry with the exception of pediatric dentistry and orthodontics (limitations being placed on these by our regulating authorities). Location, availability of patients, and staffing direct the major emphasis of the program toward the management of medically compromised dental patients. Emphasis is placed on the dental disciplines of oral surgery, prosthodontics (fixed and removable), endodontics, and periodontics.

The program’s objectives are to graduate residents that are able to:

Evaluate, diagnosis, manage and treat ambulatory, non-ambulatory and medically compromised patients through a multidisciplinary oral health care approach; Function effectively within the hospital and other health care environments; Continually strive to expand their dental knowledge base by critically reviewing literature and improving their clinical skills; Evaluate and treat most dental emergencies; Appreciate the importance of providing dental resources to the community (i.e. community service).

The didactic activities support the clinical aspects of the program. Seminars emphasize patient management and treatment planning. This is a continuing effort in day-to-day clinical operations and is reviewed on a periodic basis during Treatment Planning Seminars, Literature Reviews, Resident Presentations, the Physical Diagnosis Course, and Continuing Education Courses.

NYU Langone provides online learning modules covering a wide range of topics in specialty and general dentistry. This comprises the majority of the didactic activity.

The clinical phase of the program comprises the bulk of the curriculum. Approximately 80% of resident time is spent in the Dental Service Clinic.

At the completion of the program, residents are well-trained hospital dentists. They have a good command of general dentistry, are confident of their abilities, and know their limitations. The program provides them with a reasonable basis for future professional development in general dentistry or specialty training.

Clinical and Facilities Description

Dental Clinic: The clinic consists of ten fully-equipped dental operatories including digital panoramic and intra-oral radiography. Two onsite CEREC Acquisition units with one in-lab milling machine are available for resident use.

Auxiliary Staff: Three full-time dental hygienists, nine dental assistants, one full-time secretary, one full-time medical support assistant, and one full-time program assistant.

The Providence VA Medical Center is dedicated to providing high quality comprehensive outpatient and inpatient health care to Veterans residing in Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts. Each Veteran who comes to the Medical Center for care is assured personalized care by a team of health care providers. A Primary Care Provider coordinates each patient's medical care, patient education needs, and referrals to any of the medical center's subspecialty clinics. The Medical Center's Ambulatory Care Program is supported by a general medical, surgical, and psychiatric inpatient facility fully-accredited by the Joint Commission on the Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations (JCAHO). The medical center delivers a broad range of services in medicine, surgery, and behavioral sciences and is currently operating 73 beds. Veterans can also avail themselves of the primary care services provided at the VA Primary Care centers in New Bedford, MA, Hyannis, MA, and Middletown, RI.

Applications



Residents must meet the following requirements:

Be a citizen of the United States

Be a graduate of a dental school accredited by the Commission on Dental Accreditation or Canadian Dental School

Meet licensure requirements necessary to be licensed to practice dentistry in any state of the U.S. or District of Columbia.

All qualified candidates will receive equal consideration.

To apply to this program:

Deadline: Applications should be completed no later than November 1st.

