Internships and fellowships
VA Providence health care provides training programs for students at the college, university, and postgraduate levels. Explore our training programs to find out about how we can help you start your career as a health care professional.
Nursing Resident & Nursing Student Education
Nursing
Student Nursing Clinical Placement
If you are mailing your documents, please send to:
Ms. Jennifer Jalloh
VA Providence Health care system, 7th Floor
Nursing Office (118)
830 Chalkstone Avenue
Providence, RI 02908
Listed below are all the required forms and processes you must review and/or complete and return to the Providence VA Medical Center (PVAMC) Nursing Office. Please closely follow the instructions. If you have any questions or concerns about the process or the forms please contact Jennifer Jalloh at 401-273-7100 ext. 14373.
Step 1
Student completes all of the below bulleted forms in ink- INCLUDING the ones entitled “optional”. Forms must be received at the VA 4 WEEKS PRIOR to the first day of your clinical rotation:
- Employment Eligibility Verification Form (I-9)
- Application for Health Professions Trainees (Complete sections I-III, skip section IV. Complete sections V-IX as applicable, answer NO TO ALL in section X and sign on the bottom of pages 3 and 4)
- Declaration for Federal Employment
- Fingerprint Form
NOTE: IF YOU WERE NOT U.S. BORN, please include a photocopy of a citizenship document to show you are legal to be in the U.S., i.e. naturalization certification, resident alien card, passport, etc. The photocopy must be legible.
Please ensure all forms are signed and dated prior to mailing. Forms DO NOT need to be notarized.
Step 2
Submit completed paper work to VA Providence Health Care System, Jennifer Jalloh, address above
After ALL paperwork is submitted and reviewed, you will be contacted by the Nursing Department to make appointments to process in through Human Resources (HR) for fingerprinting and photo ID at least two weeks prior to the first day of your clinical rotation. You will need two forms of ID on that day. Use the link to the list of acceptable IDs list.
Step 3
- All students must complete the on-line course ‘Mandatory Training for Trainees’ (please allow up to 2-4 hours for this training)
- The embedded attachment has directions - VA Mandatory Training for Trainees
Step 4
Students on Independent Clinical Rotations or Leadership Rotations: You will be contacted to schedule an appointment for fingerprinting and photo ID badge after application forms are received.
PBNR (Post Baccalaureate Nurse Residency) PROGRAM
Completed application packet is mailed to:
Meiling Wu, RN, Nurse Recruiter / Daisy Award Coordinator
VA Providence Health care system
830 Chalkstone Ave
Providence, RI 02908
Eligibility Requirements:
- United States citizen
- Graduated from a CCNE or NLNAC accredited program with a BSN or MSN applying for a FIRST RN role.
- Minimum grade point average: 3.00
- Current, unrestricted RN license or NCLEX scheduled Before June 30, 2021
- Must pass pre-employment medical exam and drug testing
- Must be able to complete 366 days of training starting August/September 2021
To Apply:
- Resume, Cover Letter and Application
- Personal statement—300 words “The VA Post Baccalaureate Nurse Residency Trainee Program interests me because...”
- Official Transcripts-in sealed envelope
- Four letters of support: Dean, two Faculty, (one must be from clinical faculty) and one professional. All letters of support must be on official college or business letterhead
- Declaration for Federal Employment
- Application for Nurses and Nurse Anesthetists
Important Dates:
Application Deadline: May 1, 2021
Interviews Begin: May/June 2021
Selection Notification: June 2021
Program Begins: August/September 2021
Dentistry
Advanced Education in General Dentistry
Program Description
The Advanced Education in General Dentistry (AEGD) Program is a fully accredited one-year post-doctoral program in clinical dentistry with a didactic component in general dentistry. The primary focus of this program is to improve the clinical skills taught in an undergraduate dental school program. The clinical and didactic training and experiences are at a level of skill and complexity beyond that accomplished in a pre-doctoral program. The program currently accepts three residents per year. Each resident is assigned a modern, well-equipped dental operatory and a full-time chair-side dental assistant. The facilities and staff support all clinical, educational, and research activities of the program.
Duty, Leave, Stipend:
Appointment: One full year, starting July 1st
Hours of Duty: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday
Weekend Call: None
Annual Leave: 13 days (vacation)
Stipend: Approximately $60,000
Clinical and Didactic Instruction
Clinical and didactic instruction covers the range of dental disciplines, emphasizing practice management and care for the medically compromised and dentally complex patients. Approximately 80% of time will be spent providing direct patient care and 20% will be directed toward non-clinical and didactic activities. 95% of our patients are outpatients. In addition, the individual resident can identify major areas of interest, such as specialized clinical disciplines, teaching or research. Upon satisfactory completion of the program, residents receive a certificate in Advanced Education in General Dentistry.
The resident has the opportunity to gain significant experience in all disciplines of dentistry with the exception of pediatric dentistry and orthodontics (limitations being placed on these by our regulating authorities). Location, availability of patients, and staffing direct the major emphasis of the program toward the management of medically compromised dental patients. Emphasis is placed on the dental disciplines of oral surgery, prosthodontics (fixed and removable), endodontics, and periodontics.
The program’s objectives are to graduate residents that are able to:
Evaluate, diagnosis, manage and treat ambulatory, non-ambulatory and medically compromised patients through a multidisciplinary oral health care approach; Function effectively within the hospital and other health care environments; Continually strive to expand their dental knowledge base by critically reviewing literature and improving their clinical skills; Evaluate and treat most dental emergencies; Appreciate the importance of providing dental resources to the community (i.e. community service).
The didactic activities support the clinical aspects of the program. Seminars emphasize patient management and treatment planning. This is a continuing effort in day-to-day clinical operations and is reviewed on a periodic basis during Treatment Planning Seminars, Literature Reviews, Resident Presentations, the Physical Diagnosis Course, and Continuing Education Courses.
NYU Langone provides online learning modules covering a wide range of topics in specialty and general dentistry. This comprises the majority of the didactic activity.
The clinical phase of the program comprises the bulk of the curriculum. Approximately 80% of resident time is spent in the Dental Service Clinic.
At the completion of the program, residents are well-trained hospital dentists. They have a good command of general dentistry, are confident of their abilities, and know their limitations. The program provides them with a reasonable basis for future professional development in general dentistry or specialty training.
Clinical and Facilities Description
Dental Clinic: The clinic consists of ten fully-equipped dental operatories including digital panoramic and intra-oral radiography. Two onsite CEREC Acquisition units with one in-lab milling machine are available for resident use.
Auxiliary Staff: Three full-time dental hygienists, nine dental assistants, one full-time secretary, one full-time medical support assistant, and one full-time program assistant.
The Providence VA Medical Center is dedicated to providing high quality comprehensive outpatient and inpatient health care to Veterans residing in Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts. Each Veteran who comes to the Medical Center for care is assured personalized care by a team of health care providers. A Primary Care Provider coordinates each patient's medical care, patient education needs, and referrals to any of the medical center's subspecialty clinics. The Medical Center's Ambulatory Care Program is supported by a general medical, surgical, and psychiatric inpatient facility fully-accredited by the Joint Commission on the Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations (JCAHO). The medical center delivers a broad range of services in medicine, surgery, and behavioral sciences and is currently operating 73 beds. Veterans can also avail themselves of the primary care services provided at the VA Primary Care centers in New Bedford, MA, Hyannis, MA, and Middletown, RI.
Applications
Residents must meet the following requirements:
- Be a citizen of the United States
- Be a graduate of a dental school accredited by the Commission on Dental Accreditation or Canadian Dental School
- Meet licensure requirements necessary to be licensed to practice dentistry in any state of the U.S. or District of Columbia.
All qualified candidates will receive equal consideration.
To apply to this program:
- Complete an application at the Postdoctoral Application Support Service (PASS)
Web Site: American Dental Education Association*
Telephone: 800-353-2237
- Register with the National Matching Service
Web Site: Postdoctoral Dental Matching Program*
Telephone: 416-977-3431
Deadline: Applications should be completed no later than November 1st.