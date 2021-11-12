Jobs and careers
Build your career with us at the VA Providence Healthcare System, where you’ll become part of the nation’s largest health care team, earn great benefits, and enjoy a balanced lifestyle. Working with us is more than a career. It’s a way to show your passion for serving Veterans. We want to help you develop your unique talents as you work to improve the lives of Veterans and their families.
When you’re ready to apply, just follow the “How to Apply” and “Required Documents” instructions in each job announcement. They’re your primary guide for applying for our openings. Except for a few health care jobs, most positions require online applications. So, it’s important to fully complete the online application process to receive your email confirmation. If you need help or have questions, please call or email the person listed in the “Agency Contact Information” section near the bottom of the announcement.
You can visit USAJOBS to see all our current openings and visit the VA careers page to learn more about the application process. Pay close attention to the additional forms required if you’re a federal employee requesting a transfer or reassignment, or if you’re seeking Veterans’ preference.
Contact us
VA Providence Health Care System
Human Resources
589 Atwells Avenue
Providence, RI 02909
Hours: Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET
Phone: 401-459-4770
We have different application forms depending on the position you’re interested in. Here are some commonly used forms to help you get started.
- Form: vha-2850. Application for Physicians, Dentists, Podiatrists, Optometrists, and Chiropractors (PDF)
- Form vha-10-2850a-091998. Application for Nurses and Nurse Anesthetists (PDF)
- Form: vha-10-2850c. Application for Associated Health Occupations (PDF)
- Form: vha-10-2850d. Application for Health Professions Trainees (PDF)
- Form: of0306. Declaration for Federal Employment (PDF)
- Form: SF15. Application for 10-point Veterans Preference (PDF)