Volunteer or donate
VA Providence Health care system depends on the goodwill of donors and volunteers who want to give something back to America's heroes. Volunteers provide much-needed help throughout facility and make patients' experiences more enjoyable. Many different volunteer opportunities are available, and each volunteer's talents are closely matched with one of our assignments.
Become a volunteer
Donna Russillo, Chief, Voluntary Service - Ext. 12023
Jennifer Koziol, Voluntary Service Specialist - Ext. 13384
- Volunteer drivers for patient transportation
- Volunteer drivers for golf cart shuttle (transportation from the parking lots to the medical center)
- Clerical support to assist in busy clinic areas
- Volunteers needed to assist many other areas as well; please call for more information
Please mail back completed applications to:
PVAMC
830 Chalkstone Ave
Voluntary Service (135)
Providence, RI 02908
Volunteer Applications
Donate
Please note: As a lasting tribute to our Veterans, the VA Voluntary Service Committee will be selling memorial bricks. These bricks will be placed in the garden that is being created in front of the Ambulatory Care building on the main campus. Each brick will sell for $125.00. They can be purchased in memory of a loved one, in the name of an organization, or for oneself. If you are interested in purchasing a brick, fill out the form below as directed and forward it with payment to Voluntary Service (135). Feel free to address any questions to Voluntary Service at 401-457-3002.