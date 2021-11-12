Volunteer or donate

Donate

Please note: As a lasting tribute to our Veterans, the VA Voluntary Service Committee will be selling memorial bricks. These bricks will be placed in the garden that is being created in front of the Ambulatory Care building on the main campus. Each brick will sell for $125.00. They can be purchased in memory of a loved one, in the name of an organization, or for oneself. If you are interested in purchasing a brick, fill out the form below as directed and forward it with payment to Voluntary Service (135). Feel free to address any questions to Voluntary Service at 401-457-3002.