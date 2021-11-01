 Skip to Content

Locations

Main location

Provo Vet Center

Address

360 S. State Street
Bldg C Suite 103
Orem, UT 84058

Phone

Provo Vet Center Photo

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Provo Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Provo Vet Center - Price, UT

Located at

Utah State University Eastern Campus
451 E. 400 N
Price, UT 84501

Phone

Vet Center Services are on USUE campus.

Provo Vet Center - Vernal, UT

Located at

Melissa Huber Synergy Counseling Services, P.C.
388 W. 100 N.
Vernal, UT 84078

Phone

Vet Center services held at this location.

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.