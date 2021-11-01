Locations

Main location

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Provo Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Provo Vet Center - Price, UT Located at Utah State University Eastern Campus 451 E. 400 N Price, UT 84501 Directions on Google Maps Phone 801-377-1117

Provo Vet Center - Vernal, UT Located at Melissa Huber Synergy Counseling Services, P.C. 388 W. 100 N. Vernal, UT 84078 Directions on Google Maps Phone 801-377-1117

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.