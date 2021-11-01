 Skip to Content
Locations

Main location

Pueblo Vet Center

Address

1515 Fortino Boulevard
Suite 130
Pueblo, CO 81008

Phone

Hours

  • Mon. 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 7:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 7:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 7:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Pueblo VC

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Pueblo Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Pueblo Vet Center - American GI Forum

Located at

American GI Forum
125 Hector Garcia Place
Pueblo, CO 81003

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Pueblo CAP

Pueblo Vet Center - Pueblo West

Located at

VFW Post 5812
127 E. Spaulding Avenue
Pueblo West, CO 81007

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

VFW 5812 bldg

Pueblo Mobile Vet Center

Phone

Mobile Vet Center

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.