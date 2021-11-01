Locations
Pueblo Vet Center
- Mon. 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 7:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Wed. 7:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Thu. 7:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Fri. 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
If you can’t make it to our Pueblo Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.
Pueblo Vet Center - American GI Forum
Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours
Pueblo Vet Center - Pueblo West
Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours
Pueblo Mobile Vet Center
