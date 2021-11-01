Locations

Main location

Pueblo Vet Center Address 1515 Fortino Boulevard Suite 130 Pueblo, CO 81008 Directions on Google Maps Phone 719-583-4058 Hours Mon. 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tue. 7:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Wed. 7:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Thu. 7:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Fri. 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sat. Closed

Sun. Closed

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Pueblo Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Pueblo Vet Center - American GI Forum Located at American GI Forum 125 Hector Garcia Place Pueblo, CO 81003 Directions on Google Maps Phone 719-583-4058 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Pueblo Vet Center - Pueblo West Located at VFW Post 5812 127 E. Spaulding Avenue Pueblo West, CO 81007 Directions on Google Maps Phone 719-583-4058 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Pueblo Mobile Vet Center Phone 719-583-4058

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.