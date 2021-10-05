Mission and vision

Who we serve

Since 1923, VA Puget Sound Health Care System has distinguished itself as a leader in teaching, research and patient care while earning prestigious recognition as part of the largest health care network in the country. We consider it our privilege to serve your health care needs of more than 112,000 Veterans living in 14 counties around the Puget Sound in the Pacific Northwest.

Our mission

Our mission is to provide world class care to improve the health and well-being of our nation’s Veterans, driven by a culture of learning, innovation, collaboration and respect.

Our vision

Our vision is guided by purposeful transformation across five strategic goals at every level of the organization: Veteran Experience, Quality & Efficiency, Employee Engagement, Discovery & Development, and Environment of Care.

Core Values

Integrity: Act with high moral principle. Adhere to the highest professional standards. Maintain the trust and confidence of all with whom I engage.

Commitment: Work diligently to serve Veterans and other beneficiaries. Be driven by an earnest belief in VA’s mission. Fulfill my individual responsibilities and organizational responsibilities.

Advocacy: Be truly Veteran-centric by identifying, fully considering, and appropriately advancing the interests of Veterans and other beneficiaries.

Respect: Treat all those I serve and with whom I work with dignity and respect. Show respect to earn it.

Excellence: Strive for the highest quality and continuous improvement. Be thoughtful and decisive in leadership, accountable for my actions, willing to admit mistakes, and rigorous in correcting them.