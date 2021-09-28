Contact our chaplain services to learn more about:

Support during times of doubt, guilt, anger, uncertainty

Grief and loss counseling

Devotional materials

Pastoral support at the time of terminal diagnosis

Advanced care planning

Bereavement ministry

Rituals including prayer, anointing, sacraments, blessings, worship services

Memorials, and other special services

Community referrals

Ethics counseling

Crisis ministry

Seattle:

206-764-2023, Monday - Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. PT

800-329-8387, After hours and weekend - ask the operator to page the on-call Chaplain

American Lake:

253-582-3523, Monday - Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. PT

800-329-8387, After hours and weekend - ask the operator to page the on-call Chaplain

Our religious services

Our chaplains provide spiritual and pastoral care and emotional or spiritual comfort for you and your family during your hospital stay. It's open to anyone at any time for quiet meditation and reflection. Our chaplains also hold regularly scheduled worship services in the chapel.

Seattle:

Catholic mass; Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday at 4:00 p.m. PT in building 100, room BB-108 (chapel)

Protestant (non-denominational); Sunday at 10:00 a.m. PT in building 100, room BB-108 (chapel)

American Lake: