Chaplain services
VA Puget Sound health care chaplains are trained specialists in spiritual and religious care, available to patients and their families throughout their hospital stays. Our interfaith chapel offers space for quiet reflection as well as regularly scheduled services.
Contact our chaplain service
Contact our chaplain services to learn more about:
- Support during times of doubt, guilt, anger, uncertainty
- Grief and loss counseling
- Devotional materials
- Pastoral support at the time of terminal diagnosis
- Advanced care planning
- Bereavement ministry
- Rituals including prayer, anointing, sacraments, blessings, worship services
- Memorials, and other special services
- Community referrals
- Ethics counseling
- Crisis ministry
Seattle:
- 206-764-2023, Monday - Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. PT
- 800-329-8387, After hours and weekend - ask the operator to page the on-call Chaplain
American Lake:
- 253-582-3523, Monday - Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. PT
- 800-329-8387, After hours and weekend - ask the operator to page the on-call Chaplain
Our religious services
Our chaplains provide spiritual and pastoral care and emotional or spiritual comfort for you and your family during your hospital stay. It's open to anyone at any time for quiet meditation and reflection. Our chaplains also hold regularly scheduled worship services in the chapel.
Seattle:
- Catholic mass; Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday at 4:00 p.m. PT in building 100, room BB-108 (chapel)
- Protestant (non-denominational); Sunday at 10:00 a.m. PT in building 100, room BB-108 (chapel)
American Lake:
- Catholic mass; Friday at 4:00 p.m. PT in building 200, (community living center dining room)
- Catholic mass; Sunday at 8:30 a.m. PT in building 111 (chapel)
- Protestant (non-denominational); Sunday at 9:00 a.m. in building 200, (community living center dining room)
- Protestant (non-denominational); Sunday at 10:00 a.m. in building 111 (chapel)