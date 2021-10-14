Contact us
Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Puget Sound Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.
Patient help and resources
Need help? Contact a patient advocate
If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.
Medical records office
Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.
Billing and insurance
Pay your VA Puget Sound health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.
Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
Phone directory and mailing address
Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Puget Sound health care.
Mailing address
American Lake VA Medical Center
9600 Veterans Drive
Tacoma, WA 98493
Seattle VA Medical Center
1660 South Columbian Way
Seattle, WA 98108
Main phone numbers
VA Puget Sound Health Care System: 800-329-8387
Seattle VA Medical Center: 206-762-1010
American Lake VA Medical Center: 253-582-8440
To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: dial 711
Addiction Treatment Center at American Lake VA Medical Center (building 61, 2nd Floor), 253-583-1759
Addiction Treatment Center at Seattle VA Medical Center (building 101, 1st Floor), 206-277-3318, 800-329-8387 x63318
Appointments at VA Puget Sound health care, 800-329-8387 x71234
Audiology at American Lake VA Medical Center (building 85), 253-583-1803
Audiology at Seattle VA Medical Center, 206-764-2404
Beneficiary Travel at American Lake VA Medical Center (building 81), 253-582-8440
Beneficiary Travel at Seattle VA Medical Center (main entrance), 206-762-1010
Billing and Insurance at VA Puget Sound health care, 800-329-8387
Blind Rehabilitation at American Lake VA Medical Center, 253-583-1287
Blind Rehabilitation at Seattle VA Medical Center, 206-764-2758
Cancer Program at VA Puget Sound health care, 206-764-2414, 800-329-8387 x62414
Canteen at American Lake VA Medical Center (building 2), 253-582-8440, 800-329-8387
Canteen at Seattle VA Medical Center (building 1 and building 100), 206-762-1010, 800-329-8387
Careers at VA Puget Sound health care (building 1), 206-764-2135
Chaplain Service at VA Puget Sound health care, 206-764-2023
COVID-19 Vaccines at VA Puget Sound health care, 206-716-5716, 800-329-8387
Decedent Affairs at VA Puget Sound health care, 206-764-2150
Deployment Health Clinic at American Lake VA Medical Center, 253-583-1234 x4
Deployment Health Clinic at Seattle VA Medical Center, 206-764-2636
Diagnostic Imaging at American Lake VA Medical Center (building 81, room 205), 253-583-1918
Diagnostic Imaging (X-ray, CT, ultrasound, MRI, etc.) at Seattle VA Medical Center (building 100, 2nd floor, room 2D-100), 206-764-2444
Edmonds VA Clinic at VA Puget Sound health care, 206-716-5858
Eligibility at American Lake VA Medical Center (building 81), 800-329-8387 x76542
Eligibility at Seattle VA Medical Center (near the emergency room entrance), 800-329-8387 x76542
Emergency Services at Seattle VA Medical Center, 206-762-1010, 800-329-8387
Epilepsy Center of Excellence at VA Puget Sound health care, 206-277-3234
Eye Clinic at American Lake VA Medical Center, 253-583-1250
Eye Clinic at Seattle VA Medical Center, 206-764-2020
Fitness Center at American Lake VA Medical Center, 253-583-1685
FOIA - public records at VA Puget Sound health care, 206-277-6039
FPOW Advocate at VA Puget Sound health care (building 1, room 105), 206-767-2110
Health Plan Management at American Lake VA Medical Center (building 18), 253-582-8440
Health Plan Management at Seattle VA Medical Center (main entrance), 206-762-1010
Human Resources at VA Puget Sound health care, 206-764-2135
Interpretation Services at VA Puget Sound health care, 800-329-8387
LGBTQ+ Veterans at VA Puget Sound health care, 206-277-3233
Lost and Found - American Lake at American Lake VA Medical Center, 800-329-8387 x66677
Lost and Found - Seattle at Seattle VA Medical Center, 800-329-8387 x76098
Medical Library at American Lake VA Medical Center (building 71), 253-582-8440, 800-329-8387
Medical Library at Seattle VA Medical Center (building 1, basement level), 206-762-1010, 800-329-8387
Medical records at American Lake VA Medical Center (building 19), 253-583-1507
Medical records at Seattle VA Medical Center, 206-764-2014
Mental Health at American Lake VA Medical Center, 253-583-1759, 800-329-8387 x71759
Mental Health at Seattle VA Medical Center, 206-764-2007, 800-329-8387 x62007
Minority Veterans Program at American Lake VA Medical Center, 253-583-1003
Minority Veterans Program at Seattle VA Medical Center, 206-764-2806
Mount Vernon VA Clinic at VA Puget Sound health care, 360-848-8500
MOVE! Program at American Lake VA Medical Center (building 81, room 354), 253-582-8440 x76683, 800-329-8387 x76683
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) at Seattle VA Medical Center (neurology), 206-762-1010 x63341
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) at Seattle VA Medical Center (rehabilitation), 206-762-1010 x62202
Multiple Sclerosis Specialty Clinic at Seattle VA Medical Center, 800-329-8387
News Media at VA Puget Sound health care, 206-764-2435, 206-764-2317
North Olympic Peninsula VA Clinic at VA Puget Sound health care, 360-565-7420
Nurse Information Line at VA Puget Sound health care, 800-329-8387 x4
Nurse Recruiter at VA Puget Sound health care, 206-764-2487
Olympia VA Clinic at VA Puget Sound health care, 253-583-2621
Oncology nurse coordinator at VA Puget Sound health care, 206-764-2709
Pain Clinic at American Lake VA Medical Center, 253-583-2892
Pain Clinic at Seattle VA Medical Center, 206-277-5520
Patient Advocates at American Lake VA Medical Center (building 81, room 1047), 253-583-2585, 800-329-8387 x72585
Patient Advocates at Seattle VA Medical Center (building 100, 1st floor, room 1D-142), 206-764-2160, 800-329-8387 x62160
Patient Education at VA Puget Sound health care, 206-277-4434
Patient Location at VA Puget Sound health care, 800-329-8387 x0
Pharmacy at American Lake VA Medical Center (building 81), 253-583-3000
Pharmacy at Seattle VA Medical Center (building 100, main entrance), 206-277-4000, 800-329-8387 x3
Police Department at American Lake VA Medical Center, 253-589-4019
Police Department at Seattle VA Medical Center, 206-764-2899
Police Services at American Lake VA Medical Center, 253-589-4019
Police Services at Seattle VA Medical Center, 206-764-2899
Primary Care at VA Puget Sound health care, 800-329-8387 x71234
Privacy at VA Puget Sound health care, 206-277-6039
Psychiatric Services at American Lake VA Medical Center, 253-583-1680
Psychiatric Services at Seattle VA Medical Center, 206-764-2600
PTSD Resources at American Lake VA Medical Center, 253-583-1759
PTSD Resources at Seattle VA Medical Center, 206-764-2007
Public affairs at VA Puget Sound health care, 206-277-1711
Puyallup VA Clinic at VA Puget Sound health care, 253-583-3821
Rehabilitation Care Services at VA Puget Sound health care, 800-329-8387
Release of Information at American Lake VA Medical Center (building 19), 253-583-1507
Release of Information at Seattle VA Medical Center, 206-764-2014
Renton VA Clinic at VA Puget Sound health care, 425-203-7201
Research and Development at VA Puget Sound health care, 800-329-8387
Retail Store at American Lake VA Medical Center (building 2), 253-582-8440, 800-329-8387
Retail Store at Seattle VA Medical Center (building 1), 206-762-1010, 800-329-8387
Security at American Lake VA Medical Center, 253-589-4019 x74019
Security at Seattle VA Medical Center, 206-764-2899 x62899
Shuttle Service at Seattle VA Medical Center, 206-762-1010 x64338
Silverdale VA Clinic at VA Puget Sound health care, 360-307-6920
Social Work at Seattle VA Medical Center, 206-764-2646, 800-329-8387 x62646
South Lucile Street VA Clinic at VA Puget Sound health care, 206-764-5149
South Sound VA Clinic at VA Puget Sound health care, 360-748-3049
Specialty Care at Seattle VA Medical Center, 800-329-8387
Spinal Cord Injury at Seattle VA Medical Center, 206-764-2332
Telehealth Line at American Lake VA Medical Center, 253-583-2273
Telephone Care at Seattle VA Medical Center, 206-762-1010, 800-329-8387
Veterans Service Organizations (VSOs) at American Lake VA Medical Center (building 16), 253-582-8440, 800-329-8387
Veterans Service Organizations (VSOs) at Seattle VA Medical Center (building 100, room 1D-140gg), 206-762-1010, 800-329-8387
Vocational Rehabilitation at American Lake VA Medical Center, 253-583-1800
Vocational Rehabilitation at Seattle VA Medical Center, 206-277-5569
Voluntary Service at American Lake VA Medical Center, 253-583-1054
Voluntary Service at Seattle VA Medical Center, 206-764-2195
Media and press
The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Puget Sound Healthcare System.
Phone: 206-277-1711
Email: publicaffairspugetsound@va.gov
After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 800-329-8387 and ask for the administrator on duty.
Submit a FOIA request
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.
Requesting records maintained by VA Puget Sound health care
If you are a patient seeking copies of your own medical records, please review our release of information page. Other requests are referred to our Privacy office. Their contact information is below.
Phone: 206-277-6039
Email: PUGPrivacyOfficers@va.gov
Fax: 253-583-4021
Mail:
Seattle VA Medial Center
Privacy/FOIA Office S-00-PO
1660 South Columbian Way
Seattle, WA 98108
Building 1, room 164
Map of Seattle campus
Hours: Monday - Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
American Lake VA Medial Center
Privacy/FOIA Office A-00-PO
9600 Veterans Drive Southwest
Tacoma, WA 98493
Building 199, room 120
Map of American Lake campus
Hours: Monday - Friday, 6:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Additional FOIA request information
-
Review VA’s requirements for a FOIA request, including sample requests.
-
See the VA FOIA Library, which publishes commonly requested records.
-
If you don’t know where the records you are requesting are maintained, submit your request to vacofoiaservice@va.gov instead of VA Puget Sound.
Report an issue
Give us website feedback
To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at publicaffairspugetsound@va.gov.
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20420
Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.
Report patient care or safety issues
If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.
Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/resources/patient-safety-topics/report-a-patient-safety-concern-or-complaint/
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018