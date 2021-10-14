Contact us

 Skip to Content

Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Puget Sound Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.

Need help? Contact a patient advocate

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Medical records office

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Billing and insurance

Pay your VA Puget Sound health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Pharmacy

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Puget Sound health care.

Mailing address

American Lake VA Medical Center
9600 Veterans Drive
Tacoma, WA 98493

Seattle VA Medical Center
1660 South Columbian Way
Seattle, WA 98108

Main phone numbers

VA Puget Sound Health Care System: 800-329-8387
Seattle VA Medical Center: 206-762-1010
American Lake VA Medical Center: 253-582-8440

To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services:  dial 711

Addiction Treatment Center at American Lake VA Medical Center (building 61, 2nd Floor), 253-583-1759

Addiction Treatment Center at Seattle VA Medical Center (building 101, 1st Floor), 206-277-3318, 800-329-8387 x63318

Appointments at VA Puget Sound health care, 800-329-8387 x71234

Audiology at American Lake VA Medical Center (building 85), 253-583-1803

Audiology at Seattle VA Medical Center, 206-764-2404

Beneficiary Travel at American Lake VA Medical Center (building 81), 253-582-8440

Beneficiary Travel at Seattle VA Medical Center (main entrance), 206-762-1010

Billing and Insurance at VA Puget Sound health care, 800-329-8387

Blind Rehabilitation at American Lake VA Medical Center, 253-583-1287

Blind Rehabilitation at Seattle VA Medical Center, 206-764-2758

Cancer Program at VA Puget Sound health care, 206-764-2414, 800-329-8387 x62414

Canteen at American Lake VA Medical Center (building 2), 253-582-8440, 800-329-8387

Canteen at Seattle VA Medical Center (building 1 and building 100), 206-762-1010, 800-329-8387

Careers at VA Puget Sound health care (building 1), 206-764-2135

Chaplain Service at VA Puget Sound health care, 206-764-2023

COVID-19 Vaccines at VA Puget Sound health care, 206-716-5716, 800-329-8387

Decedent Affairs at VA Puget Sound health care, 206-764-2150

Deployment Health Clinic at American Lake VA Medical Center, 253-583-1234 x4

Deployment Health Clinic at Seattle VA Medical Center, 206-764-2636

Diagnostic Imaging at American Lake VA Medical Center (building 81, room 205), 253-583-1918

Diagnostic Imaging (X-ray, CT, ultrasound, MRI, etc.) at Seattle VA Medical Center (building 100, 2nd floor, room 2D-100), 206-764-2444

Edmonds VA Clinic at VA Puget Sound health care, 206-716-5858

Eligibility at American Lake VA Medical Center (building 81), 800-329-8387 x76542

Eligibility at Seattle VA Medical Center (near the emergency room entrance), 800-329-8387 x76542

Emergency Services at Seattle VA Medical Center, 206-762-1010, 800-329-8387

Epilepsy Center of Excellence at VA Puget Sound health care, 206-277-3234

Eye Clinic at American Lake VA Medical Center, 253-583-1250

Eye Clinic at Seattle VA Medical Center, 206-764-2020

Fitness Center at American Lake VA Medical Center, 253-583-1685

FOIA - public records at VA Puget Sound health care, 206-277-6039

FPOW Advocate at VA Puget Sound health care (building 1, room 105), 206-767-2110

Health Plan Management at American Lake VA Medical Center (building 18), 253-582-8440

Health Plan Management at Seattle VA Medical Center (main entrance), 206-762-1010

Human Resources at VA Puget Sound health care, 206-764-2135

Interpretation Services at VA Puget Sound health care, 800-329-8387

LGBTQ+ Veterans at VA Puget Sound health care, 206-277-3233

Lost and Found - American Lake at American Lake VA Medical Center, 800-329-8387 x66677

Lost and Found - Seattle at Seattle VA Medical Center, 800-329-8387 x76098

Medical Library at American Lake VA Medical Center (building 71), 253-582-8440, 800-329-8387

Medical Library at Seattle VA Medical Center (building 1, basement level), 206-762-1010, 800-329-8387

Medical records at American Lake VA Medical Center (building 19), 253-583-1507

Medical records at Seattle VA Medical Center, 206-764-2014

Mental Health at American Lake VA Medical Center, 253-583-1759, 800-329-8387 x71759

Mental Health at Seattle VA Medical Center, 206-764-2007, 800-329-8387 x62007

Minority Veterans Program at American Lake VA Medical Center, 253-583-1003

Minority Veterans Program at Seattle VA Medical Center, 206-764-2806

Mount Vernon VA Clinic at VA Puget Sound health care, 360-848-8500

MOVE! Program at American Lake VA Medical Center (building 81, room 354), 253-582-8440 x76683, 800-329-8387 x76683

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) at Seattle VA Medical Center (neurology), 206-762-1010 x63341

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) at Seattle VA Medical Center (rehabilitation), 206-762-1010 x62202

Multiple Sclerosis Specialty Clinic at Seattle VA Medical Center, 800-329-8387

News Media at VA Puget Sound health care, 206-764-2435, 206-764-2317

North Olympic Peninsula VA Clinic at VA Puget Sound health care, 360-565-7420

Nurse Information Line at VA Puget Sound health care, 800-329-8387 x4

Nurse Recruiter at VA Puget Sound health care, 206-764-2487

Olympia VA Clinic at VA Puget Sound health care, 253-583-2621

Oncology nurse coordinator at VA Puget Sound health care, 206-764-2709

Pain Clinic at American Lake VA Medical Center, 253-583-2892

Pain Clinic at Seattle VA Medical Center, 206-277-5520

Patient Advocates at American Lake VA Medical Center (building 81, room 1047), 253-583-2585, 800-329-8387 x72585

Patient Advocates at Seattle VA Medical Center (building 100, 1st floor, room 1D-142), 206-764-2160, 800-329-8387 x62160

Patient Education at VA Puget Sound health care, 206-277-4434

Patient Location at VA Puget Sound health care, 800-329-8387 x0

Pharmacy at American Lake VA Medical Center (building 81), 253-583-3000

Pharmacy at Seattle VA Medical Center (building 100, main entrance), 206-277-4000, 800-329-8387 x3

Police Department at American Lake VA Medical Center, 253-589-4019

Police Department at Seattle VA Medical Center, 206-764-2899

Primary Care at VA Puget Sound health care, 800-329-8387 x71234

Privacy at VA Puget Sound health care, 206-277-6039

Psychiatric Services at American Lake VA Medical Center, 253-583-1680

Psychiatric Services at Seattle VA Medical Center, 206-764-2600

PTSD Resources at American Lake VA Medical Center, 253-583-1759

PTSD Resources at Seattle VA Medical Center, 206-764-2007

Public affairs at VA Puget Sound health care, 206-277-1711

Puyallup VA Clinic at VA Puget Sound health care, 253-583-3821

Rehabilitation Care Services at VA Puget Sound health care, 800-329-8387

Release of Information at American Lake VA Medical Center (building 19), 253-583-1507

Release of Information at Seattle VA Medical Center, 206-764-2014

Renton VA Clinic at VA Puget Sound health care, 425-203-7201

Research and Development at VA Puget Sound health care, 800-329-8387

Retail Store at American Lake VA Medical Center (building 2), 253-582-8440, 800-329-8387

Retail Store at Seattle VA Medical Center (building 1), 206-762-1010, 800-329-8387

Security at American Lake VA Medical Center, 253-589-4019 x74019

Security at Seattle VA Medical Center, 206-764-2899 x62899

Shuttle Service at Seattle VA Medical Center, 206-762-1010 x64338

Silverdale VA Clinic at VA Puget Sound health care, 360-307-6920

Social Work at Seattle VA Medical Center, 206-764-2646, 800-329-8387 x62646

South Lucile Street VA Clinic at VA Puget Sound health care, 206-764-5149

South Sound VA Clinic at VA Puget Sound health care, 360-748-3049

Specialty Care at Seattle VA Medical Center, 800-329-8387

Spinal Cord Injury at Seattle VA Medical Center, 206-764-2332

Telehealth Line at American Lake VA Medical Center, 253-583-2273

Telephone Care at Seattle VA Medical Center, 206-762-1010, 800-329-8387

Veterans Service Organizations (VSOs) at American Lake VA Medical Center (building 16), 253-582-8440, 800-329-8387

Veterans Service Organizations (VSOs) at Seattle VA Medical Center (building 100, room 1D-140gg), 206-762-1010, 800-329-8387

Vocational Rehabilitation at American Lake VA Medical Center, 253-583-1800

Vocational Rehabilitation at Seattle VA Medical Center, 206-277-5569

Voluntary Service at American Lake VA Medical Center, 253-583-1054

Voluntary Service at Seattle VA Medical Center, 206-764-2195

Media and press

The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Puget Sound Healthcare System.

Phone: 206-277-1711
Email:  publicaffairspugetsound@va.gov

After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 800-329-8387 and ask for the administrator on duty.

Submit a FOIA request

Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.

Requesting records maintained by VA Puget Sound health care

If you are a patient seeking copies of your own medical records, please review our release of information page.  Other requests are referred to our Privacy office.  Their contact information is below.

Phone: 206-277-6039
Email: PUGPrivacyOfficers@va.gov
Fax: 253-583-4021
Mail:

Seattle VA Medial Center
Privacy/FOIA Office S-00-PO
1660 South Columbian Way
Seattle, WA 98108

Building 1, room 164
Map of Seattle campus
Hours: Monday - Friday,  8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

American Lake VA Medial Center
Privacy/FOIA Office A-00-PO
9600 Veterans Drive Southwest
Tacoma, WA 98493

Building 199, room 120
Map of American Lake campus
Hours: Monday - Friday,  6:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Additional FOIA request information

Report an issue

Give us website feedback

To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at publicaffairspugetsound@va.gov.

Report suspected fraud or mismanagement

Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.

Phone: 800-488-8244

Mail:

VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20420

Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.

Report patient care or safety issues

If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.

Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/resources/patient-safety-topics/report-a-patient-safety-concern-or-complaint/
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org

Mail:

Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018

