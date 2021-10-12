DAV vans: Transportation for Veterans

About DAV services

DAV operates a fleet of vehicles around the country to provide free transportation to VA medical facilities for injured and ill veterans. The vans are driven by volunteers, and the rides coordinated by voluntary Hospital Service Coordinators.

Arrange a ride

COVID-19 pandemic impacts: DAV van service is limited during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic by safety precautions and availability of volunteers, which impacts the places and times DAV can provide transportation services. Currently DAV van rides are only scheduled to and from the American Lake and Seattle VA medical centers.

If you’d like more information about DAV or to schedule a DAV van ride, contact the volunteer Hospital Service Coordinator at 253-583-1343. Transportation appointments must be scheduled at least 48 hours in advance to ensure there is a seat reserved for you on the DAV/VTS vans along major road networks where existing vans are available. All other routes require a minimum of 1 week to schedule.

Please note that DAV vans can only provide rides to ambulatory passengers (passengers who are able to move around without the driver’s help). For information on accessible transportation options, review our other Veteran shuttle services.