Diabetes self-management and care

This is a 6-session video conferencing group for Veterans with diabetes. This group helps empower you to thrive while managing diabetes by focusing on 7 self-care behaviors: healthy eating, activity, taking medications, monitoring, problem solving, healthy coping and reducing risks. This program runs quarterly and is accredited by the American Diabetes Association.

When: Wednesdays, 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. PT

Contact: Ashley Paschke, MS, RD, CDCES 206-277-4142