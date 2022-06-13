Maternal health group

This is a 10-session videoconferencing group for Women Veterans between 16 weeks of pregnancy through 6 months after delivery. Social and informational support, along with stress management skills, can offset risks for problems in pregnancy and postpartum and can help make the experience of this time of life better. This group promotes physical and mental health by providing education, stress management skill development and a forum for peer support. Sessions focused on managing stress are alternated with informational sessions that bring in a member of the women’s health team (primary care doctor, nurse, social worker, psychiatrist, pharmacist and maternity care coordinator) to offer their special expertise and answer your questions.

When: Thursdays, 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. PT

Contact: MJ Mariano, PhD 206-277-3027, your Primary Care Provider, or the Maternity Coordinator