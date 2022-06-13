Moving free-ly: falls prevention class

Have you had a recent fall in your home or around town? Do you sometimes feel dizzy, weak, or unsteady on your feet? Would you like to learn more about balance and strength? Discover ways to prevent falls in your home and on the go. This 6-week class includes a weekly education session and a separate exercise session. You will need adequate space in your residence (at least 3 feet by 3 feet), wi-fi and technology (tablet or computer with camera).

When: Thursdays, 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. PT and a separate exercise session weekly

Contact: Ruby Farinas, OTR/L 206-764-2202