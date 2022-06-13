Tobacco education group

This group is designed for Veterans who are interested in exploring their tobacco use including goal setting and behavioral strategies to reduce/quit using tobacco. Access to nicotine replacement therapy and other tobacco cessation agents will be available to interested Veterans.

When: Mondays, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. PT

Contact: Tory Durham, PhD 206-762-1010 x67123, Fabienne Chou, PharmD, BCPP 206-716-5788