Integrative restoration guided meditation (iRest)

iRest®, a guided meditation that promotes deep relaxation and can assist with body awareness and emotional tolerance. People who practice iRest meditation report more relaxation, improved mood, improved sleep, less anxiety, and less pain. Available to Veterans enrolled in VA primary care and their Caregivers. No appointments are needed. Please, if you can, let your provider know that you intend to call.. To attend the group, dial 404-397-1596 followed by access code: 2761 824 7831 # # (follow prompts).

When: Thursdays, 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. PT

Contact: Dorothy Strobl-Lucas, RN 253-365-2183