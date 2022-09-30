Chronic Kidney Disease Nutrition Class

This is a one-time, 60-minute introduction to nutrition recommendations for Veterans with Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD). The goal is to learn how diet can slow the progression of kidney disease, minimize symptoms of kidney disease, and benefit long term dietary habits. This class is designed as an intervention for Veterans in earlier stages of CKD and provides an opportunity to connect with our Renal Dietitian Specialist for subsequent individual counseling as needed.

When: First Tuesday of each month at 10:00 a.m. PT

Contact: (206) 277-3012

