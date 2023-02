Taking charge of your fatty liver

This is a 6-session group is for Veterans with Non Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease and Steatohepatitis to learn about how the liver functions, the spectrum and stages of fatty liver disease, metabolic syndrome, information on the diagnosis, symptoms and treatment of fatty liver disease and cirrhosis, weight loss medications and metabolic surgery, exercise, and nutrition. We will also discuss how to change self-defeating thoughts and use tools, such as food and activity logs and apps, to help make these changes.

When: Tuesdays, 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. PT, beginning Spring 2023

Contact: Walter Kopf, LICSW 206-277-4236

