Intuitive eating

Have your efforts at dieting and weight loss been unsuccessful? Have you repeatedly lost weight on a diet, just to regain it all back, plus some? Did you know one of the strongest predictors of weight gain IS dieting? As a participant in this 8-week interactive class, you will experience becoming an intuitive eater – a way of approaching nutrition with a focus on developing a healthier relationship with food and your body that isn’t focused on weight. Instead of focusing on weight loss and dieting to direct your food choices, Intuitive Eating will teach you how to increase trust in your body’s natural cues and signals in guiding how, when, and what you choose to eat.

When: Fridays, 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. PT

Contact: Alexandra Bright, MD 206-549-7992 or Audrey Perkins, RDN 206-277-4142 x64142

