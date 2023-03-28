Advance care planning
When:
Thu. Apr 27, 2023, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm PT
Repeats
Cost:
Free
Advance care planning is about planning for the “what ifs” related to your health that may occur at any stage of life. This group guides Veterans and their loved ones through this process.
When: forth Thursday of the month, 2:00 p. m. to 4:00 p.m. PT
Where: American Lake VA Medical Center
Contact: Jodie Hartman, MSW 253-583-1488
