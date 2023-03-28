Skip to Content
Advance care planning

Advance care planning is about planning for the “what ifs” related to your health that may occur at any stage of life. This group guides Veterans and their loved ones through this process.

When: forth Thursday of the month, 2:00 p. m.  to 4:00 p.m. PT
Where:  American Lake VA Medical Center
Contact: Jodie Hartman, MSW 253-583-1488

