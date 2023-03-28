Long-term care group
When:
Tue. Apr 18, 2023, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT
Repeats
Cost:
Free
This group provides information to Veterans and their loved ones about long-term care healthcare options.
When: third Tuesday of the month, 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. PT
Where: American Lake VA Medical Center
Contact: Jazmynn Hardy, LMSW 253-583-1145
