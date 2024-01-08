Taking charge of my life and health

This 12-session Whole Health course is facilitated by VA staff and volunteers who are typically fellow Veterans. The group educates and empowers Veterans to be active in their personal recovery. Join in all or any sessions. In this group, you will:

Explore all aspects of your health

Develop a plan of action based on your own personal mission

Learn new skills; and

Gain support from others in the group

When: Fridays, 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. PT

Where: Seattle VA Medical Center, building 101, room 2W-25

Contact: Lamont Tanksley 206-716-5797