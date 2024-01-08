Taking charge of my life and health
When:
Fri. Jan 12, 2024, 9:00 am – 11:00 am PT
Where:
1660 South Columbian Way
Seattle, WA
Cost:
Free
This 12-session Whole Health course is facilitated by VA staff and volunteers who are typically fellow Veterans. The group educates and empowers Veterans to be active in their personal recovery. Join in all or any sessions. In this group, you will:
- Explore all aspects of your health
- Develop a plan of action based on your own personal mission
- Learn new skills; and
- Gain support from others in the group
When: Fridays, 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. PT
Where: Seattle VA Medical Center, building 101, room 2W-25
Contact: Lamont Tanksley 206-716-5797