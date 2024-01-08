Taking charge of my life and health

Skip to Content

Fri. Jan 12, 2024, 9:00 am – 11:00 am PT

Seattle VA Medical Center

1660 South Columbian Way

Seattle, WA

Free

This 12-session Whole Health course is facilitated by VA staff and volunteers who are typically fellow Veterans. The group educates and empowers Veterans to be  active in their personal recovery. Join in all or any sessions. In this group, you will:

  • Explore all aspects of your health
  • Develop a plan of action based on your own personal mission
  • Learn new skills; and 
  • Gain support from others in the group

Contact: Lamont Tanksley 206-716-5797 

