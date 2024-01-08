Moving freely: falls prevention class

Have you had a recent fall in your home or around town? Do you feel weak, unsteady on your feet, or concerned about having a fall? Would you like to learn more about balance and strength? Discover ways to prevent falls in your home and on the go. This 6-week interactive class includes a weekly education session and a separate exercise session. You will need adequate space in your residence (at least 3 feet by 3 feet), wi-fi and technology (tablet or computer with camera and microphone).

When: Thursdays, 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. PT and a separate exercise session weekly

Contact: Benson Wong, OTR/L or Amanda Olney, DPT, GCS at 206-764-2202

