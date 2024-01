Silverdale VA Clinic MOVE! with peer support

Join in any or all 16 sessions of this in-person weight management program that includes wellness check-in, mindfulness, MOVE! manual work and group discussion, behavioral activation, and goal setting. VA has developed a Peer Support Mentoring Program to link Veterans to a peer —someone who has experienced similar challenges and situations —who can provide support and guidance along their journey. An important goal of VA care and MOVE! is for Veterans to provide support to one another. Let’s get healthy together!

When: Tuesdays, 10:00 a.m. to noon

Where: Silverdale VA Clinic

Contact: Rehabilitation Care Services 206-764-2202

