Quit tobacco class (for Veterans enrolled in Seattle primary care)

When:

Tue. Jan 9, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm PT

Repeats

Where:

Seattle VA Medical Center

1660 South Columbian Way

Seattle, WA

Cost:

Free

Get support for quitting vape, cigarettes, chew, etc. The first two sessions are group-based via VA Video Connect (VVC). Then Veterans will attend two follow up individual sessions that are tailored to their needs and available through in person, VVC, or phone options.

When: Second and third Tuesdays, 11:00 a.m. to noon PT
Where: Virtual via VA Video Connect for group sessions; In-person, VA Video Connect or phone for individual follow up sessions
Contact: Hideki Scherb, PsyD HSPP 206-277-1753

Tue. Feb 13, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm PT

Tue. Mar 12, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm PT

Tue. Apr 9, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm PT

Tue. May 14, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm PT

Tue. Jun 11, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm PT

Tue. Jul 9, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm PT

Tue. Aug 13, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm PT

Tue. Sep 10, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm PT

Tue. Oct 8, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm PT

Tue. Nov 12, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm PT

Tue. Dec 10, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm PT

