Quit tobacco class (for Veterans enrolled in Seattle primary care)
Tue. Jan 9, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm PT
1660 South Columbian Way
Seattle, WA
Free
Get support for quitting vape, cigarettes, chew, etc. The first two sessions are group-based via VA Video Connect (VVC). Then Veterans will attend two follow up individual sessions that are tailored to their needs and available through in person, VVC, or phone options.
When: Second and third Tuesdays, 11:00 a.m. to noon PT
Where: Virtual via VA Video Connect for group sessions; In-person, VA Video Connect or phone for individual follow up sessions
Contact: Hideki Scherb, PsyD HSPP 206-277-1753
