Skip to Content

Quit tobacco class (for Veterans enrolled in Seattle primary care)

When:

Tue. Jan 16, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm PT

Repeats

Where:

Seattle VA Medical Center

1660 South Columbian Way

Seattle, WA

Cost:

Free

Get support for quitting vape, cigarettes, chew, etc. The first two sessions are group-based via VA Video Connect (VVC). Then Veterans will attend two follow up individual sessions that are tailored to their needs and available through in person, VVC, or phone options.

When: Second and third Tuesdays, 11:00 a.m. to noon PT
Where: Virtual via VA Video Connect for group sessions; In-person, VA Video Connect or phone for individual follow up sessions
Contact: Hideki Scherb, PsyD HSPP 206-277-1753

Tue. Jan 16, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm PT

Add to Calendar

Tue. Feb 20, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm PT

Add to Calendar

Tue. Mar 19, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm PT

Add to Calendar

Tue. Apr 16, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm PT

Add to Calendar

Tue. May 21, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm PT

Add to Calendar

Tue. Jun 18, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm PT

Add to Calendar

Tue. Jul 16, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm PT

Add to Calendar

Tue. Aug 20, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm PT

Add to Calendar

Tue. Sep 17, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm PT

Add to Calendar

Tue. Oct 15, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm PT

Add to Calendar

Tue. Nov 19, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm PT

Add to Calendar

Tue. Dec 17, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm PT

Add to Calendar
See more events

Last updated: