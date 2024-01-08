Quit tobacco class (for Veterans enrolled in Seattle primary care)

Get support for quitting vape, cigarettes, chew, etc. The first two sessions are group-based via VA Video Connect (VVC). Then Veterans will attend two follow up individual sessions that are tailored to their needs and available through in person, VVC, or phone options.

When: Second and third Tuesdays, 11:00 a.m. to noon PT

Where: Virtual via VA Video Connect for group sessions; In-person, VA Video Connect or phone for individual follow up sessions

Contact: Hideki Scherb, PsyD HSPP 206-277-1753

