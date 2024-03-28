Live WholeHealth Roadshow

Want tips to live life to the fullest? Ready to make some changes in your life in areas that matter to you? Don’t know where to start? The road to better health and well-being starts here, so JOIN US!

Want tips to live life to the fullest? Ready to make some changes in your life in areas that matter to you? Don’t know where to start? The road to better health and well-being starts here, so JOIN US!

VA Puget Sound is hitting the road with our Whole Health Roadshow. Our 30-minute live program focused on easy health and well-being steps you can take each month based on your personal health goals. You’ll be introduced to proven ways you can reduce anxiety and even diminish pain—from sound baths and mindfulness to tai chi. We’ll wrap up the program with a Whole Health Challenge—something you can do at home. After the program, you can spend time at our one-stop resource fair which brings together subject-matter-experts who can help navigate the VA in areas from housing assistance and VA health care enrollment to the process of filing a PACT Act claim and your care options after hours and on the weekends. Refreshments and swag will be available as well!

We’ll be hosting one Whole Health Roadshow each month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., moving across Western Washington. Our initial event locations include:

July 11:

Silverdale Community Clinic

9177 Ridgetop Boulevard NW, Silverdale

And if you can’t make it to one of Whole Health Roadshows coming to a location near you, we’ll be streaming the program on https://www.facebook.com/vapugetsound