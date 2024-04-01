Want to better understand VA programs and services?

When: Wed. Jun 26, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT Where: building 101, 1st floor classroom 1660 South Columbian Way Seattle, WA Get directions on Google Maps to Seattle VA Medical Center Cost: Free





Want to better understand VA programs and services? This one-time patient orientation group class will help you better understand your VA health benefits, how to contact the VA, and set up your online My HealtheVet account. This class is ideal for patients new to VA Puget Sound as well as established patients wanting to learn more. Each Veteran may bring up to 2 guests.

Topics: VA overview, primary care, specialty care, mental health care, pharmacy and medication refills, emergency care, urgent care, community care options, copayments, social work programs, and so much more.