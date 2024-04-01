Women’s Sexual Wellness Class

Let’s talk about sex because sex matters!

When: Wed. Apr 17, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm PT Repeats Where: This is an online event. Cost: Free





Let’s talk about sex because sex matters! This is a monthly class for women Veterans to explore sexual-wellness concerns related to overall sexual functioning, pleasure, and intimacy. This class offers an opportunity to discuss common sexual difficulties among women as well as strategies for managing them. Topics addressed include navigating bodily changes as they relate to sexual wellness (e.g., hormones, illness, disability, pain, medication), sexuality across the lifespan, available resources, and so much more!

Contact: Desta Gebregiorgis, PhD 206-277-5131 or Samantha Eikenberg, PsyD 843-467-1362