Women’s Sexual Wellness Class
Let’s talk about sex because sex matters!
When:
Wed. Apr 17, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm PT
Repeats
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Let’s talk about sex because sex matters! This is a monthly class for women Veterans to explore sexual-wellness concerns related to overall sexual functioning, pleasure, and intimacy. This class offers an opportunity to discuss common sexual difficulties among women as well as strategies for managing them. Topics addressed include navigating bodily changes as they relate to sexual wellness (e.g., hormones, illness, disability, pain, medication), sexuality across the lifespan, available resources, and so much more!
Contact: Desta Gebregiorgis, PhD 206-277-5131 or Samantha Eikenberg, PsyD 843-467-1362
Wed. Apr 17, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm PT
Wed. May 15, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm PT
Wed. Jun 19, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm PT
Wed. Jul 17, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm PT
Wed. Aug 21, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm PT
Wed. Sep 18, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm PT
Wed. Oct 16, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm PT
Wed. Nov 20, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm PT
Wed. Dec 18, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm PT
Wed. Jan 15, 2025, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm PT
Wed. Feb 19, 2025, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm PT
Wed. Mar 19, 2025, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm PT