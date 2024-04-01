Advance Care Planning Workshop (American Lake)

planning for future health care needs and the completion of Advance Care Directives

When: Tue. Apr 16, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT Repeats Where: 9600 Veterans Drive Southwest Tacoma, WA Get directions on Google Maps to American Lake VA Medical Center Cost: Free





This group engages Veterans and their loved ones in a small group discussion about the process of planning for future health care needs and the completion of Advance Care Directives (Living Will and Health Care Power of Attorney). Pre-registration is required.

Contact: call 253-583-1174 to pre-register