Advance Care Planning Workshop (American Lake)

9600 Veterans Drive Southwest

Tacoma, WA

Free

This group engages Veterans and their loved ones in a small group discussion about the process of planning for future health care needs and the completion of Advance Care Directives (Living Will and Health Care Power of Attorney). Pre-registration is required.

Contact: call 253-583-1174 to pre-register

Tue. Apr 16, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT

Tue. May 21, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT

Tue. Jun 18, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT

Tue. Jul 16, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT

Tue. Aug 20, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT

Tue. Sep 17, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT

Tue. Oct 15, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT

Tue. Nov 19, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT

Tue. Dec 17, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT

Tue. Jan 21, 2025, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT

Tue. Feb 18, 2025, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT

Tue. Mar 18, 2025, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT

