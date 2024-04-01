Advance Care Planning Workshop (American Lake)
planning for future health care needs and the completion of Advance Care Directives
When:
Tue. Apr 16, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT
Repeats
Where:
9600 Veterans Drive Southwest
Tacoma, WA
Cost:
Free
This group engages Veterans and their loved ones in a small group discussion about the process of planning for future health care needs and the completion of Advance Care Directives (Living Will and Health Care Power of Attorney). Pre-registration is required.
Contact: call 253-583-1174 to pre-register
Tue. Apr 16, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT
Tue. May 21, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT
Tue. Jun 18, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT
Tue. Jul 16, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT
Tue. Aug 20, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT
Tue. Sep 17, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT
Tue. Oct 15, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT
Tue. Nov 19, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT
Tue. Dec 17, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT
Tue. Jan 21, 2025, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT
Tue. Feb 18, 2025, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT
Tue. Mar 18, 2025, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT