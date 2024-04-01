Asian & Pacific Islander American (AAPI) Veteran Support Group
Veterans who identify as members of the Asian and Pacific Islander American
When:
Thu. Apr 18, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am PT
Repeats
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
This rolling admission group is for Veterans who identify as members of the Asian and Pacific Islander American (AAPI) communities. This group aims to provide a safe space for AAPI Veterans to come together and provide mutual support.
This group is meant to be Veteran-driven, which means that we hope to talk about topics of greatest interest to our participants. Potential topics may include, but are not limited to: AAPI identity development during and since the COVID-19 pandemic, AAPI identity and stereotypes, celebration of heritage, feelings of being othered, AAPI immigrant culture and attitudes towards mental health, and being an AAPI Veteran.
Contact: Miji Um, PhD 206-762-1010 ext 6721
Thu. May 16, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am PT
Thu. Jun 20, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am PT
Thu. Jul 18, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am PT
Thu. Aug 15, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am PT
Thu. Sep 19, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am PT
Thu. Oct 17, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am PT
Thu. Nov 21, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am PT
Thu. Dec 19, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am PT
Thu. Jan 16, 2025, 10:00 am – 11:00 am PT
Thu. Feb 20, 2025, 10:00 am – 11:00 am PT
Thu. Mar 20, 2025, 10:00 am – 11:00 am PT