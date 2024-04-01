Pride in All Who Served Psychoeducation Group
Pride in All Who Served Psychoeducation Group
When:
Tue. Jun 11, 2024, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm PT
Repeats
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
This group meets for 10 sessions. Veterans must be referred by a mental health provider through primary care or the Mental Health Clinic.
Contact: Bridget Reposa (She/Her) or Dr. Alvaro Garcia (He/Him) 206-277-3233
Tue. Jun 11, 2024, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm PT
Tue. Jul 9, 2024, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm PT
Tue. Aug 13, 2024, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm PT
Tue. Sep 10, 2024, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm PT
Tue. Oct 8, 2024, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm PT
Tue. Nov 12, 2024, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm PT
Tue. Dec 10, 2024, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm PT
Tue. Jan 14, 2025, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm PT
Tue. Feb 11, 2025, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm PT
Tue. Mar 11, 2025, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm PT