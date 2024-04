help unpack these experiences in a safe space amongst Veterans

When: Fri. Apr 5, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am PT Repeats Where: This is an online event. Cost: Free





A significant number of Veterans will have reported racial discrimination that occurred during their military service and even more will have reported experiencing discrimination in their lifetime. The purpose of the Military Racial Trauma group is to help unpack these experiences in a safe space amongst Veterans of color and learn coping strategies while sharing in communal healing.

Topics: Identify trauma and psychological resilience, cultural identity development and cross-cultural communication, overview of institutional discrimination in U.S. and military history, and regulating overwhelming emotions and practicing self-care.

Contact: Jacob Manuel, PhD 253-583-1651