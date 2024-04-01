Whole health Wednesdays!

Just being here is a blast!

When: Wed. Apr 3, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm PT Repeats Where: building 101, room 2W-25 1660 South Columbian Way Seattle, WA Get directions on Google Maps to Seattle VA Medical Center Cost: Free





Join us for the whole day or just part of it. Participate in the events you choose, in the way you can, and for the time that you have available. Just being here is a blast!

9:00 a.m. to 9:10 a.m.: Check-in with Peer Services. Meet at Seattle VA Medical Center, building 101, room 2W-25

9:10 a.m. to 9:25 a.m.: Group walk to Jefferson Park Community Center (Veterans may choose to meet at the community center).

9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.: Tai Chi for mind, body, and spirit. Dress in comfortable clothing that allows you to move freely.

11:00 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.: Lunch by group consensus (together or alone). Veterans are responsible for meals and costs.

12:30 p.m. to 12:40 p.m.: Check in with Peer Services. Meet at Seattle VA Medical Center, building 101, room 2W-25

12:40 p.m. to 12:55 p.m.: Group walk to Jefferson Park Community Center (Veterans may chose to meet at the community center).

1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.: Ballroom Dance Class. Come solo or with a partner. No experience necessary.

Contact: Lamont Tanksley 206-716-5797