Virtual diabetes fair

Our diabetes virtual fair includes sessions on healthy cooking demonstrations, mindfulness, monitoring blood sugar, diabetes basics, performing a foot check, Diabetes Jeopardy, exploring your reasons to MOVE!, and understanding insulin. Veterans who attend can participate in a raffle to win an insulated travel mug!

You can choose to attend any of the 25-minute sessions that work best for you!

Schedule of sessions:

10:00 a.m. PT - Exploring your reasons to MOVE!



10:30 a.m. PT - Diabetes Jeopardy, Understanding Insulin and other Diabetic therapy



11:00 a.m. PT - How to Perform a Foot Self-Assessment



11:30 a.m. PT - Diabetes Basics



12:00 p.m. PT -Tis the Season: Celebration & Comfort Nutrition Tips



12:30 p.m. PT - Healthy Teaching Kitchen: Comfort Foods



1:30 p.m. PT - Mindfulness

We’ll meet virtually through VA’s WebEx platform. You can access WebEX through your computer or through the WebEX mobile app that you can download onto your smartphone or tablet.

Instructions for joining the fair:

1. Go to https://bit.ly/DIABETESFAIR

2. Enter your name and email address.

3. Enter the session password: Diabetes123!

4. Click “Join Now.”

5. Follow the instructions that appear on your screen.

If you do not have a speaker, you can listen through the toll number by dialing 404-397-1596 and entering the access code when prompted: 2762 945 9213. Bypass entering an ID# and Press #

If you have questions, contact us at 206-277-5556