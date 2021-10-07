Minority Veteran care

About our program

The program ensures that all veterans receive quality care, service, and benefits to which they are entitled. We believe that all Veterans should be treated with sensitivity, dignity, and respect.



We make certain any unique circumstances, special needs, and concerns of our Minority Veterans are respected and addressed. The program serves Minority Veterans who are:

African Americans

Asian Americans

Hispanic Americans

Native Americans

American Indians

Alaska natives

Native Hawaiians

Pacific Island Americans

Women

Sexual minorities

Get Involved

VA Puget Sound Health Care System has two committees that work to ensure that our overall goal is met. They are the Joint American Indian Veterans Advisory Council (JAIVAC) and the Minority Veterans Advisory Committee. These two groups are comprised of VA staff, veteran representatives, community and veteran service organization representatives. The Minority Veterans Program Coordinator chairs these committees. Contact the coordinator to learn more and get involved in these committees.

Minority Veterans Program Coordinator

The coordinator establishes and maintains a working relationship with minority Veteran organizations within the community to increase awareness of VA Puget Sound patient care services and be a resource to the community. The coordinator also develops a network relationship with state and private Veteran organizations to demonstrate and build a broader commitment to the needs of veterans not currently using our services by attending community forums, implementing veteran conference projects, participating in events and programs, and accessing Veteran outreach agencies.

The Minority Veteran Program Coordinator is available Monday through Friday (except Holidays), from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. PT at:

Seattle VA Medical Center: 206-764-2806

American Lake VA Medical Center: 253-583-1003