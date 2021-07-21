Patient advocates
The patient advocates at VA Puget Sound health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Connect with a patient advocate
Cristal E Diaz Deleon
Patient Advocate
VA Puget Sound health care
Phone: 253-583-2585
Email: Cristal.DiazDeleon@va.gov
Dane Olsen
Customer Service Manager
VA Puget Sound health care
Phone: 206-356-4268
Email: Dane.Olsen@va.gov
Gabriel Loera
Patient Advocate
VA Puget Sound health care
Phone: 206-277-6166
Email: Gabriel.Loera@va.gov
Johnnie Taylor
Patient Advocate
VA Puget Sound health care
Phone: 206-764-2160
Email: Johnnie.Taylor@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Puget Sound health care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights