Patient advocates

The patient advocates at VA Puget Sound health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.

Connect with a patient advocate

Cristal E Diaz Deleon

Patient Advocate

VA Puget Sound health care

Phone: 253-583-2585

Email: Cristal.DiazDeleon@va.gov

Dane Olsen

Customer Service Manager

VA Puget Sound health care

Phone: 206-356-4268

Email: Dane.Olsen@va.gov

Gabriel Loera

Patient Advocate

VA Puget Sound health care

Phone: 206-277-6166

Email: Gabriel.Loera@va.gov

Johnnie Taylor

Patient Advocate

VA Puget Sound health care

Phone: 206-764-2160

Email: Johnnie.Taylor@va.gov

Care we provide at VA Puget Sound health care

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:

  • Patient concerns with the care team
  • Advocating for patient and family rights
