Returning service member care
VA Puget Sound health care provides health care and other benefits to the newest Veterans returning from service, even if you are still on active duty or an activated member of the National Guard or Reserve. Talk to a care coordinator about making use of your health care benefits.
Connect with our Military 2 VA team
Our Military 2 VA case management team is ready help you, your family, and caregiver in navigating the VA healthcare system and support you in achieving your goals. Contact us at:
Care we provide at VA Puget Sound health care
We can help you access service and benefit programs tailored to the needs of returning service members, including:
- Polytrauma care
- Rehabilitation
- Mental health care
- Counseling
- Family benefits counseling
- Referral assistance
Vet Centers
Vet Centers are counseling centers that help Veterans readjust after deployment. The Vet Center in Seattle provides counseling for individuals, groups, married couples, and families. They also provide guidance and referrals for other VA and community resources.