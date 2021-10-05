 Skip to Content

Suicide prevention

If you're a Veteran who is having thoughts of suicide — or you know a Veteran who is having thoughts of suicide — we can help. Our VA Puget Sound health care suicide prevention coordinators can get you the support you need. They work with our behavioral health providers and community organizations to assist Veterans who are managing emotional or mental health crises.

Connect with our care coordination team

Our suicide prevention coordinators can help you get ongoing support, like counseling and other services. Coordinators are available during regular business hours.  You can connect with them at:

 

Care we provide at VA Puget Sound health care

  • Suicide prevention care coordinators
  • Suicide prevention case managers
  • Gun safety locks
