Suicide prevention
If you're a Veteran who is having thoughts of suicide — or you know a Veteran who is having thoughts of suicide — we can help. Our VA Puget Sound health care suicide prevention coordinators can get you the support you need. They work with our behavioral health providers and community organizations to assist Veterans who are managing emotional or mental health crises.
How do I talk to someone right now?
If you’re a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, connect with our caring, qualified Veterans Crisis Line responders for confidential help. Many of them are Veterans themselves. This service is private, free, and available 24/7.
To connect with a Veterans Crisis Line responder anytime, day or night:
- Call 988 and select 1.
- Start a confidential chat.
- Text 838255.
- For TTY, call 711 then 988.
You can also:
- Call 911.
- Go to the nearest emergency room.
- Go directly to your nearest VA medical center. It doesn’t matter what your discharge status is or if you’re enrolled in VA health care.
Find your nearest VA medical center
Connect with our care coordination team
Our suicide prevention coordinators can help you get ongoing support, like counseling and other services. Coordinators are available during regular business hours.
You can connect with them by first calling 988, and pressing 1. This will connect you to the Veteran’s Crisis Line who can then connect you, with your permission, to a Suicide Prevention Coordinator.
Care we provide at VA Puget Sound health care
- Suicide prevention care coordinators
- Suicide prevention case managers
- Gun safety locks
#Strength2Rise partner toolkit
The Seahawks' Task Force 12, VA Puget Sound Health Care System and Washington State Department of Veteran Affairs have joined together in a grassroots campaign known as #Strength2Rise to help reduce suicide in our military and Veteran communities and promote resources available to those in need. Together, we can save lives.
What is the #Strength2Rise partner toolkit?
The #Strength2Rise Toolkit is a one-stop shop for anyone to use to promote and spread awareness about mental health and suicide prevention efforts in our military and Veteran communities.
#Strength2Rise sticker
Order stickers and help spread the word by taking a photo with it and sharing in a social media post with #Strength2Rise to show your support for our military and Veteran communities. Put stickers on your water bottles, laptops, community bulletin boards, hand out during events, share them with family and friends…get creative about getting the word out. Order stickers by contacting Heather Sanchez (mailto:heather.sanchez@va.gov)