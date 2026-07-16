Skip to Content

Suicide prevention

If you're a Veteran who is having thoughts of suicide — or you know a Veteran who is having thoughts of suicide — we can help. Our VA Puget Sound health care suicide prevention coordinators can get you the support you need. They work with our behavioral health providers and community organizations to assist Veterans who are managing emotional or mental health crises.

How do I talk to someone right now?

If you’re a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, connect with our caring, qualified Veterans Crisis Line responders for confidential help. Many of them are Veterans themselves. This service is private, free, and available 24/7.

To connect with a Veterans Crisis Line responder anytime, day or night:

You can also:

  • Call 911.
  • Go to the nearest emergency room.
  • Go directly to your nearest VA medical center. It doesn’t matter what your discharge status is or if you’re enrolled in VA health care.
    Find your nearest VA medical center

Connect with our care coordination team

Our suicide prevention coordinators can help you get ongoing support, like counseling and other services. Coordinators are available during regular business hours.  

You can connect with them by first calling 988, and pressing 1. This will connect you to the Veteran’s Crisis Line who can then connect you, with your permission, to a Suicide Prevention Coordinator.

 

Care we provide at VA Puget Sound health care

  • Suicide prevention care coordinators
  • Suicide prevention case managers
  • Gun safety locks

#Strength2Rise partner toolkit

The Seahawks' Task Force 12, VA Puget Sound Health Care System and Washington State Department of Veteran Affairs have joined together in a grassroots campaign known as #Strength2Rise to help reduce suicide in our military and Veteran communities and promote resources available to those in need. Together, we can save lives.

What is the #Strength2Rise partner toolkit?

The #Strength2Rise Toolkit is a one-stop shop for anyone to use to promote and spread awareness about mental health and suicide prevention efforts in our military and Veteran communities.

#Strength2Rise sticker

Order stickers and help spread the word by taking a photo with it and sharing in a social media post with #Strength2Rise to show your support for our military and Veteran communities. Put stickers on your water bottles, laptops, community bulletin boards, hand out during events, share them with family and friends…get creative about getting the word out. Order stickers by contacting Heather Sanchez (mailto:heather.sanchez@va.gov)

#Strength2Rise sticker images in color and grayscale

What are the toolkit’s resources?

Other resources

  • VA resources to help Veterans in crisis, including warning signs and tips for talking to children about family members' crises.

  • VA Puget Sound is a center for excellence for Veteran-focused mental health care. We can connect you with the help you need.

  • Find out how to access depression health services through VA.

  • Find out how to access health services for post-traumatic health disorder (PTSD) through VA.

  • The foundation provides mental health resources for people struggling with thoughts of suicide. They also offer supportive educational tools for concerned family, friends and peers.

Last updated: 