Women Veteran care
VA Puget Sound health care supports the health, welfare, and dignity of female Veterans and their families by ensuring equal access to timely, sensitive, and quality care. A women Veteran care coordinator can help you get the services you need.
About the Program
VA Puget Sound offers comprehensive care for women Veterans. We pride ourselves on providing excellent care for women Veterans in our stand-alone clinics at both American Lake and Seattle Divisions and at our community clinics. These facilities provide a unique setting that is private, respectful and convenient.
We respect patients’ preferences regarding provider gender, for health care and mental health care. We look forward to meeting your health care needs.
Care we provide at VA Puget Sound health care
Our women's health program offers women Veterans comprehensive care, including:
- Alcohol and drug abuse treatment
- Cervical cancer screening
- Colposcopy
- Evaluation and treatment for trauma
- Incontinence treatment
- Mammography
- Menopause management
- Mental health services
- Osteoporosis evaluation and treatment
- Primary care
- Reproductive benefits
- Trauma recovery
- Screening for HIV/STDs
- Social work
Mental health services, including treatment for post traumatic stress disorder and military sexual trauma are also available. Treatment for substance abuse is available as well.
Patients will be referred to community providers for any service not available at VA Puget Sound.
For Women Veterans, VA is Here
VA welcomes women Veterans. We are committed to providing high-quality services in a sensitive and safe environment at all VA facilities. Women Veteran Program Managers are available at each VA medical center to assist women Veterans with questions and coordinate services (see contact information on this page).
Each woman Veteran is assigned a Women’s Health Primary Care Provider. These experienced providers are trained to deliver comprehensive primary care, as well as routine women’s health care. You will be at the center of a Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) where a provider, nurse, and others will work with you to manage your health care:
- Primary care: general medical care for acute and chronic conditions, such as chronic pain, high blood pressure, and diabetes
- Preventive care: immunizations and cancer screenings (breast and cervical), osteoporosis screening and management
- Gender-specific care
- Birth control, family planning, and preconception counseling
Learn more about the gender-specific services VA has to offer
- Women Veterans Health Care
- Health and Wellness
- Telehealth
- Maternity Care
- Infertility
- Military Sexual Trauma
Women Veterans Call Center
The Women Veterans Call Center provides women Veterans information about VA services and resources, benefits, and eligibility. The toll-free line is available Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m. ET and on Saturdays 8:00 a.m.–6:30 p.m. ET. Please see our Women Veterans Call Center website or call 855-VA-WOMEN 855-829-6636). Call, chat, or text are all available.