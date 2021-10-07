Women Veteran care

About the Program

VA Puget Sound offers comprehensive care for women Veterans. We pride ourselves on providing excellent care for women Veterans in our stand-alone clinics at both American Lake and Seattle Divisions and at our community clinics. These facilities provide a unique setting that is private, respectful and convenient.

We respect patients’ preferences regarding provider gender, for health care and mental health care. We look forward to meeting your health care needs.

Care we provide at VA Puget Sound health care

Our women's health program offers women Veterans comprehensive care, including:

Alcohol and drug abuse treatment

Cervical cancer screening

Colposcopy

Evaluation and treatment for trauma

Incontinence treatment

Mammography

Menopause management

Mental health services

Osteoporosis evaluation and treatment

Primary care

Reproductive benefits

Trauma recovery

Screening for HIV/STDs

Social work

Mental health services, including treatment for post traumatic stress disorder and military sexual trauma are also available. Treatment for substance abuse is available as well.

Patients will be referred to community providers for any service not available at VA Puget Sound.

For Women Veterans, VA is Here

VA welcomes women Veterans. We are committed to providing high-quality services in a sensitive and safe environment at all VA facilities. Women Veteran Program Managers are available at each VA medical center to assist women Veterans with questions and coordinate services (see contact information on this page).

Each woman Veteran is assigned a Women’s Health Primary Care Provider. These experienced providers are trained to deliver comprehensive primary care, as well as routine women’s health care. You will be at the center of a Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) where a provider, nurse, and others will work with you to manage your health care:

Primary care: general medical care for acute and chronic conditions, such as chronic pain, high blood pressure, and diabetes

Preventive care: immunizations and cancer screenings (breast and cervical), osteoporosis screening and management

Gender-specific care

Birth control, family planning, and preconception counseling

Learn more about the gender-specific services VA has to offer

Women Veterans Call Center

The Women Veterans Call Center provides women Veterans information about VA services and resources, benefits, and eligibility. The toll-free line is available Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m. ET and on Saturdays 8:00 a.m.–6:30 p.m. ET. Please see our Women Veterans Call Center website or call 855-VA-WOMEN 855-829-6636). Call, chat, or text are all available.