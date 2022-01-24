Campus map
Use this information to navigate to the facility and locate your care provider’s office.
Directions
Approaching from north of Seattle on interstate 5 (I-5)
1. Take I-5 south to exit 163A - Columbian Way.
2. Veer left onto Columbian Way.
3. Merge into the far right lane.
4. Proceed through the next two traffic lights.
5. At the third traffic light, veer left with the road and get ready to merge into the left lane, about 500 feet ahead.
6. At the fourth traffic light, turn left. This is the entrance onto the Seattle campus
Approaching from south of Seattle on interstate 5 (I-5)
1. Take I-5 north to Exit 163 - Columbian Way.
2. Stay in the right lane and you will merge onto Columbian Way and proceed up the hill.
3. At the third traffic light, veer left with the road and get ready to merge into the Left turn lane about 500 feet ahead.
5. At the fourth traffic light, turn Left. This is the entrance onto the Seattle campus.
Get custom directions from Google Maps
Some of the buildings on this map:
- 100 - Main entrance; COVID-19 screening; primary care; pharmacy; canteen and coffee stand
- 1 - Administration; Chapel
- 18 - South clinic
- 101 - Mental health
- 20 - Retail store
- 22 - Canteen
- 33 - Radiation therapy
- 36 - Fisher House
- 35 - Verity credit union
Additional GPS Information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Address:
Seattle VA Medical Center
1660 South Columbian Way
Seattle, WA 98108-1532
Intersection: South Columbian Way and Veteran Hospital Drive
Coordinates: 47°33'43.83"N 122°18'36.78"W