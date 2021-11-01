News Releases

Get the latest news from VA Puget Sound-area medical centers and clinics. For more information about VA Puget Sound health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at 206-277-1711 or publicaffairspugetsound@va.gov

VA Puget Sound promotes healthy relationships during Domestic Violence Awareness Month October 06, 2021 VA Puget Sound Health Care System is promoting healthy relationships during Domestic Violence Awareness Month as part of the national call to action to prevent and eliminate sexual harassment, sexual assault, and domestic and intimate partner violence.

VA Puget Sound receives achievement for stroke care September 10, 2021 VA Puget Sound Health Care System earned the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines® Target: Stroke Gold Plus and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll quality achievement awards.