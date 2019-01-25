Artistic? Enter the National Veterans Creative Arts Competition!

PRESS RELEASE

January 25, 2019

Seattle , WA — The annual VA Puget Sound Health Care System Veterans Creative Arts Competition is almost here!

Currently accepting applications, this competition showcases more than 50 categories of art submitted by Veterans, including painting, photography, sculpture, music, creative writing, and more.

First-place winners at the local competition will advance to the National Veterans Creative Arts Competition, which will be held in Kalamazoo, Michigan, Oct. 28 – Nov. 3, 2019.

“We feel honored to provide this opportunity for Veterans to promote self-expression, increase self-esteem and share valuable stories of resilience,” said Jeanne Hopkins, a recreation therapist at VA Puget Sound and the local coordinator of the competition since 2012.

Entries from Veterans interested in submitting a work of art will be accepted from now until Feb. 22, 2019. Submissions will be judged by a panel including representatives from the American Legion Auxiliary, VA Puget Sound and two professional artists. The winning visual art will be displayed at VA Puget Sound’s American Lake Division, building 9, on the following dates:

February 28: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

March 1: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

March 2: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Entries may be dropped off at the following locations and times:

American Lake Division

Building 200, front desk

Wednesdays 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Fridays 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Entries accepted until February 22



Seattle Division

Building 100, Room 1-B159, Community Living Center

Thursdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Entries accepted until February 21



Veterans who are unable to make these times may schedule an appointment with Jeanne Hopkins at (253) 583-2905, or email Jeanne.hopkins@va.gov.

VA Puget Sound provides comprehensive care to more than 110,000 Veterans across its nine facilities in the Pacific Northwest. It has the 5th largest research program within the national VA system and seven Centers of Excellence (in areas from limb-loss prevention and prosthetic engineering to primary care education and substance abuse treatment). More than 2,000 individuals participate in its undergraduate and graduate training programs each year. For more information visit www.pugetsound.va.gov.