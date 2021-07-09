Congresswoman Kim Schrier helps kick-off VA Puget Sound's Puyallup clinic grand opening event

PRESS RELEASE

July 9, 2021

Seattle , WA — VA Puget Sound Health Care System announced today the opening of its new Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) in Puyallup, Washington as part of its ongoing primary care expansion plans to better serve Veterans.

Congresswoman Kim Schrier, M.D. (8th District, Washington State) helped kick-off today’s grand opening event. The celebration comes on the heels of the opening of VA Puget Sound’s outpatient clinic in Edmonds June 14 and will be followed by the opening of its clinic in Olympia by the end of August.

“I’m honored to be here to celebrate the opening of the newest VA clinic in our region. Those who have served and sacrificed for our nation deserve high quality, affordable, and accessible health care services,” said Rep. Schrier. “This new clinic will help reach many veterans in South King County, and I’m proud to have a CBOC in the 8th district.”

Services at the new 5,272 sq. ft. Puyallup outpatient clinic, which will welcome its first patients July 15, include primary care (in-clinic and home-based), laboratory services, behavioral health, social work, prosthetics/orthotics, clinical pharmacy specialists, telemedicine, and nutrition.

“The celebration of our Puyallup outpatient clinic today is further proof of VA Puget Sound’s commitment to expanding primary care locations to make getting care easier for our 110,000 enrolled Veterans across Western Washington,” said VA Puget Sound Director Michael Tadych. “Our Puyallup clinic team will care for almost 3,100 enrolled Veterans and is the second of our three new outpatient clinics to open before the end of August.”

The new Puyallup clinic (located at the Sunrise Medical Campus, 11216 Sunrise Blvd. East, Bldg. 3, Suite 3-209, Puyallup, WA 98374) will have three to four Patient Aligned Care Teams (known as PACTs). With the Edmonds clinic opening June 14, and its Olympia clinic opening its doors before the end of August, that total capacity for enrolled Veterans will increase to approximately 11,000 across the three new care sites alone.

The new CBOCs (Edmonds, Puyallup and Olympia) are part of a larger system redesign to better serve Western Washington over the next four years. In addition to its three new clinics, VA Puget Sound will open a new $4.6 million, 26,000 sq. ft. CBOC in Everett mid-2022. It is also exploring new clinics in the Auburn/Kent, North King County areas. Together, the new clinical footprint will allow VA Puget Sound to directly serve Everett and Olympia, two major metropolitan areas in Western Washington with no VA facilities currently. Additionally, it will create new capacity for our areas of highest growth in South King and Pierce counties as well as provide better outreach to rural Veterans in North King County. While its Bellevue location is currently being served by VA Puget Sound’s Seattle Campus, it is actively planning for future clinics in Auburn and Woodinville.

VA Puget Sound has experienced a 60 percent growth in unique population in last 10 years while space essentially remained unchanged. To address the space constraints and better serve Veterans where they are geographically located, it continues with facility renovations and new construction projects across its catchment area—$121 million Mental Health and Research Building in Seattle (March 2019); $9.7 million, 15,000-square-foot Silverdale CBOC (December 2019) that replaced its clinic in Bremerton; and $4.3 million, 14,000 sq. ft. Community Resource and Referral Center in Georgetown (December 2019). Additionally, it continues renovations to its American Lake campus to support expanded primary care, while optimizing its specialty care programs and services.

Patients interested in seeking care at the Puyallup clinic should 206-716-5858, extension 71234 or 253-583-3821.

VA Puget Sound provides comprehensive care to more than 155,000 Veterans across the Pacific Northwest—approximately 110,000 are enrolled with a primary care team at one of its care sites. As the VA’s 5th largest research program, VA Puget Sound has research in virtually every major clinical department, including: TBI and multiple blast exposures; memory improvement and Alzheimer's Disease; PTSD and deployment health; Parkinson’s Disease; diabetes; cancer; substance abuse; lower limb prosthetics; genomics; and Health Services. Additionally, it has seven nationally recognized Centers of Excellence (in areas from limb-loss prevention and prosthetic engineering to primary care education and substance abuse treatment). For more information visit www.pugetsound.va.gov.