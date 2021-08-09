Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland to kick-off VA Puget Sound’s Olympia Outpatient Clinic opening

PRESS RELEASE

August 9, 2021

Print

Seattle , WA — VA Puget Sound Health Care System will hold a grand opening ceremony (includes tours) for its new Olympia Community Based Outpatient Clinic on August 12 from 10 to 11 a.m.

The Olympia outpatient clinic is further proof of VA Puget Sound’s commitment to expanding primary care locations to make getting care easier for its 110,000 enrolled Veterans across Western Washington. The Olympia clinic team will be able to support approximately 10,000 enrolled Veterans (growth will take place over time, based on patient needs) and is the third new VA Puget Sound outpatient clinic to open this year (Edmonds on June 14 and Puyallup on July 16).

What: Grand opening of VA Puget Sound’s Olympia outpatient clinic

Who: Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (10th District, Washington State)

VA Puget Sound Health Care System Director Michael Tadych

When: August 12 from 10 to 11 a.m.

Where: Memorial Medical Plaza, 500 Lilly Rd. NE, Suites 201, Olympia, WA 98506 (event will be held outside, followed by clinic tours)

While VA Puget Sound’s Olympia clinic will physically open for patients beginning August 16, virtual care has been provided by the Olympia team since February 1, 2021, with any in-person care provided at VA Puget Sound’s American Lake campus. This held true for its Edmonds and Puyallup clinics prior to those physical openings as well.

Services at the new 9,739 sq. ft. Olympia clinic include primary care, laboratory services, behavioral health, social work, prosthetics/orthotics, clinical pharmacy specialists, telemedicine and nutrition. Olympia will be our introductory clinic to embrace the Whole Health Initiative for all our staff and clients.

The new clinics (Edmonds, Puyallup and Olympia) are part of a larger system redesign to better serve Western Washington. VA Puget Sound will also open a new $4.6 million, 26,000 sq. ft. clinic in Everett mid-2022. It is also exploring clinics in the Auburn/Kent and North King County areas. Together, the new clinical footprint will allow VA Puget Sound to directly serve Everett and Olympia, two major metropolitan areas in Western Washington with no VA facilities currently. It will also create new capacity for areas of highest growth in South King and Pierce counties as well as provide better outreach to rural Veterans in North King County. While its Bellevue location is currently being served by VA Puget Sound’s Seattle Campus, it is actively planning for future clinics in Auburn and Woodinville.

Media interested in covering the event should contact Tami Begasse at 425.417.6929 or publicaffairspugetsound@va.gov.