Only Coast Guardsman to receive Medal of Honor VA Puget Sound’s newest Wall of Heroes honoree

November 8, 2019

Seattle , WA — Coast Guard Signalman 1st Class Douglas A. Munro of Cle Elum, Wash., will be inducted to the VA Puget Sound Health Care System Wall of Heroes Nov. 12, 2019 at the Seattle campus of VA Puget Sound as part of its annual Veterans Day celebration.

Commander, Thirteen Coast Guard District, Rear Adm. Anthony “Jack” Vogt will be speaking at the ceremony to express the nation’s gratitude to Veterans like Munro. Munro’s family members, along with representatives from U.S. Coast Guard, Veterans Service Organizations, local congressional offices and VA Puget Sound expected to attend.

Where: VA Puget Sound Health Care System, 1660 S. Columbian Way, Seattle

When: 10:30 a.m. November 12, 2019

Why: Born in 1919, Munro engaged in the evacuation of a battalion of 500 U.S. Marines trapped by

enemy Japanese forces at Point Cruz, Guadalcanal Sept. 27, 1942. His courageous efforts

saved the lives of many, while they tragically took his own.

Munro was the first, and remains the only, member of the U.S. Coast Guard to receive the

Medal of Honor, the U.S. military’s highest honor.

VA Puget Sound provides comprehensive care to approximately 115,000 Veterans across its nine facilities in the Pacific Northwest. It has the 5th largest research program within the national VA system and seven Centers of Excellence (in areas from limb-loss prevention and prosthetic engineering to primary care education and substance abuse treatment). More than 2,000 trainees participate in its undergraduate and graduate programs each year. For more information visit www.pugetsound.va.gov.